Recaps

The Masked Singer: Who is Extinct?

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on March 25, 2020 @ 10:50 pm

The Masked Singer on Fox revealed yet another celebrity tonight. We had to unfortunately say goodbye to the T-Rex, who brought pep and positivity to the show each week she was on.

“THE T-REX’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/uF503a089mo

“THE T-REX’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/ZzIUBKYV9yk

The T-Rex was none other than JOJO SIWA, of YouTube and Dance Moms fame! 

THE “SUPER NINE” ARE SET! FINALISTS FROM GROUP “A,” “B” AND “C”  COME TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME, ON AN ALL-NEW, TWO-HOUR, NOT-TO-BE-MISSED  “THE MASKED SINGER”  WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

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