The Masked Singer Recap for Girl Group Night

It is Girl Group Night on Fox’s The Masked Singer!

–Cleocatra: She is inspired by her mom, Bette Midler, Whoopi Goldberg, Michelle Obama AND Michelle’s mom.

Her song tonight is Free Your Mind by En Vogue. She has such power when she performs…I am quite impressed with her and how she commands the stage.

Her clue from Carnie Wilson is the song Stop in the Name of Love….representing Cleocatra’s connection to the Supremes.

Guesses: Jenifer Lewis, Roberta Flack and Loretta Devine.

Beets: They are total opposites with one being a ladies man and one being tough. They are touring the world and say two of them are better than one.

Their song is I’m So Excited by The Pointer Sisters. The act is fun, exciting and brings a lot of spirit when they sing…..I absolutely LOVE them.

Raven Symone brings their clue, which has her singing the song Weak by SWV. It represents their time on Broadway where they made the audience weak in the knees.

Guesses Brooks and Dunn, Titus Burgess and Alan Cumming, Zach Braff and Donald Faison

Gumball: He was devoted to his wife and stood by her when she was diagnosed with a serious illness. The two of them fought together and loved each other through it all.

Tonight, he sings Wide Open Spaces from The Chicks and it is the best performance of the night. I am in tears from start to finish.

The clue is presented by Carnie Wilson. The song is Don’t Cha by the Pussycat Dolls and represents his time with Channing Tatum?

Guesses: Aaron Taylor Johnson, Derek Hough, Taram Killam

WILDCARD!!!

Seal: He is cute, cuddly and friendly….despite being a wild child. He was on posters, radio and the big screen AND in one of the biggest groups in the world.

His song of choice is Hold On by Wilson Phillips and WOW. I have no words for this performance. It is the biggest surprise of the night…it is so full of joy and happiness. I fancy him too, Rita.

Raven comes back to sing BO$$ by Fifth Harmony to represent Seal working with Spielberg.

Guesses: Haley Joel Osment, Corey Feldman, Sean Astin, Taika Waititi

Cleocatra and Seal are performing in the smackdown. They sing Waterfalls from TLC and it is a close call to see which one will move on.

Cleocatra is eliminated and she is none other than…...Jenifer Lewis!!!

More next week, stay tuned!