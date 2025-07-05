America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/3/2024

Tonight is week four of the America’s Got Talent quarterfinals on NBC. Terry Crews hosts while Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum host.

Simon will have a Live Golden Buzzer tonight.

Brent Street: They were a Golden Buzzer act from Howie earlier this season. They do another dance routine and the fact that there are so many of them staying in sync and doing such a challenging routine…with moving tables to boot…is quite impressive. Their sense of style is pretty amazing as well!

Howie loves it and wants Simon to use is Golden Buzzer on them, but Simon, despite liking the act (albeit thinking it is a bit too slow and artsy) refuses. The ladies also enjoy it!

Illya and Anastasia: She assists as he does a balancing act using glasses, bowling balls, platforms and finally champagne, which he pours…as a toast? The fact that he can balance on a glass bottle has me completely amazed.

Simon isn’t sure it is Vegas worthy, but the others love it!

Oscar Stembridge: He performs another original song, this time a ballad with an electric guitar. It is sweet and emotional, but somehow he is able to let his personality shine through.

The judges love him, but Howie wishes he would have picked a different song. Simon wants to work with him!

Jonathan Burns: He does a magic act with the help of Terry, who zips him into a sofa. He manages to escape, finding a bunch of things inside the sofa. Terry then opens the couch and finds it empty because Jonathan is now in a chair!

Simon buzzes him, but the others think it was a good act.

L6: They lost almost everything due to a flood after their audition. They start out singing a cappella, but then go into a full performance with a musical accompaniment. It is sweet and has a bit of a 1920s feel, but I love it!

Howie isn’t a fan, while Heidi preferred the a cappella singing. Simon and Sofia enjoy it, but Sofia isn’t sure where they will fit in terms of singing.

Tonikaku: He comes on stage holding a million dollar check and strips to his undies, rolling around the stage. That is pretty much the whole act.

Heidi isn’t sure about it, but everyone else seems to enjoy it.

Stephanie Rainey: She sings another original song, which was written while her mom was dealing with her cancer battle. She sings with such power and emotion that it easily becomes my favorite act of the night.

Howie isn’t a fan of the song, nor is Simon, but the ladies enjoyed the emotional performance.

Sebastian and Sonia: Sonia got hurt, so she won’t be able to perform. Sebastian has to do everything on his own. He still does all his aerial tricks while Sonia looks on backstage. It is still beautiful and haunting to watch….so much so that Simon gives them his Golden Buzzer.

Erica Rhodes: She does an act about age, being called lady and being put in the friend zone. It is hilarious, relatable and feels like you are with a girlfriend joking around.

Simon thinks she would fit in on SNL and the others find her funny and relatable.

Solange Kardinaly: She does a quick change act and adds photos, poker chips and confetti into her act. How she manages this, I have no idea, but I am fascinated by it from start to finish.

Pranysqa Mishra: She is Heidi’s Golden Buzzer act. Tonight she sings Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus, and dare I say, she can put the original version to shame, she is just that good. It is obvious that she is nervous, but overall, she does a good job.

The judges love it and declare that they saved the best for last.

Results tomorrow, stay tuned.