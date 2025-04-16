The Masked Singer Recap for 4/16/2025

It is Lucky Six Night on Fox’s The Masked Singer. The final six will perform for a chance to make it to the next round…..and one will be eliminated tonight.

Mad Scientist: He says he told us everything about him…..he loves sports and his wife…..and is not Keith Urban. However, he shared the stage with him. He also didn’t get here alone.

The colossal clue is the flag of Tennessee.

Tonight, he sings There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back by Shawn Mendes and is quite good. He really knows how to work the stage and put on a show. What a way to open the night!

30 Second Rapid Fire: He drives a Ford Raptor, he won many awards and is younger than Ken. Oh, and his name is spelled M-O-N-S-T-E-R.

Guesses: Kenny Chesney, Trace Adkins, Tim McGraw

Nessy: He is NOT Pat Monahan and keeps his life private.

His colossal clue is that he is on tour this year.

His performance tonight is a rendition of Stargazing by Myles Smith. I think it is one of his best performances to date. I have a feeling he isn’t going anywhere tonight…..or anytime soon.

Speed Round Answers: He is friends with Bigfoot, has children, has a famous love song and loves Jenny and Tiktok…..and follows her on there!

Guesses: Edwin McCain Sting Dave Matthews

Coral: She can do more than just sing and is part of a huge franchise.

Colossal clue is that she is connected to Mouse, aka Demi Lovato

She sings Ain’t it Fun by Paramore. It is a cute performance, and I am definitely getting Disney vibes. I am thinking it could be Selena Gomez, but it could honestly be anyone from that era….or it could be Nancy McKeon, who did Sonny With a Chance with Demi….that would be a fun, old school celebrity!

Rapid Question: She is part of a Disney franchise, was born on a Tuesday and wants to be friends with Rita and may or may not be part of a famous family.

Guesses: Rachel Zegler, Selena Gomez, Brittany Snow

Paparazzo: He never believed that he would be here for that long and his song is the biggest hint to his identity.

Colossal Clue: Danielle Fishel….and yes, there is no way in hell this isn’t Matthew Lawrence.

He sings Unpretty by TLC and does quite well….and again….there is no way it isn’t Matthew Lawrence….he may as well have come out wearing a Blossom or Superhuman Samurai Cyber Squad shirt or carried a Joey Lawrence action figure. This one is so obvious I think even my cat knows it’s him. (He dates Chilli from TLC, which is why the song is a clue)

Rapid Fire: He was on lots of shows, on TMZ, had a Jenny poster on his wall, loves Dr. Ken and doesn’t go to parties.

Guesses: Jason Ritter, Ben Savage, Matthew Lawrence

Pearl: She is determined to show a new side of herself, and it is a wonderful opening act. She is not Shania Twain.

Colossal Clue: She has a connection to Elvis.

She sings Conga by Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine. This is such a cute act and is so much fun to watch. I think it may be Priscilla Presley.

Rapid Questions: She loves the first Hangover movie, is not Madonna and her last name is Jam.

Guesses: Faith Hill, Jody Watley, Pat Benatar

Boogie Woogie: His kids are enjoying this and he would do anything for them.

Colossal Clue: Statue of Liberty with a guitar.

Tonight, he sings Unsteady by X Ambassadors. It is a good, solid performance and really shows his vocal range. What a beautiful performance…..I think it is one of the best of the night.

Rapid Questions: He is always smiling, famous for his voice, rollerblades, loves basketball and wants to be interviewed by Jenny.

Guesses: Chris Martin, Darren Criss, Ryan Tedder

The one being eliminated tonight is Paparazzo!

Final Crack the Case Clue: Reptiles, which represents his reptile zoo….which his family knows about, just ask them about it!

Paparazzo is none other than MATTHEW LAWRENCE and this one is the most obvious one of all because all the clues were so easy. Granted, I am a super fan, but still, all of it fit so well for him.