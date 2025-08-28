Recaps

The Masked Singer Winner Revealed

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on February 28, 2019 @ 1:00 am

The Masked Singer on Fox finished its first season finale tonight with the reveal of the final three contestants, as well as the winner. Check it out below!

BEE PERFORMANCE: https://youtu.be/oY3YDlLkQwA  

BEE UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/AaqWuPDCqw0

 

PEACOCK PERFORMANCE: https://youtu.be/GzCNiweJT8k  

PEACOCK UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/XJydIaAiGEY

 

MONSTER PERFORMANCE: https://youtu.be/TegmxcbGEMw

MONSTER UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/fmd7XFd6AMg

T-Pain was revealed as the Monster and the WINNER!!!!

Donny Osmond is the Peacock!

Gladys Knight is the Bee!

