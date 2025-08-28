The Masked Singer Winner Revealed

The Masked Singer on Fox finished its first season finale tonight with the reveal of the final three contestants, as well as the winner. Check it out below!

BEE PERFORMANCE: https://youtu.be/oY3YDlLkQwA

BEE UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/AaqWuPDCqw0

PEACOCK PERFORMANCE: https://youtu.be/GzCNiweJT8k

PEACOCK UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/XJydIaAiGEY

MONSTER PERFORMANCE: https://youtu.be/TegmxcbGEMw

MONSTER UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/fmd7XFd6AMg

T-Pain was revealed as the Monster and the WINNER!!!!

Donny Osmond is the Peacock!

Gladys Knight is the Bee!