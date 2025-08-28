The Masked Singer Winner Revealed
Originally posted on February 28, 2019 @ 1:00 am
The Masked Singer on Fox finished its first season finale tonight with the reveal of the final three contestants, as well as the winner. Check it out below!
BEE PERFORMANCE: https://youtu.be/oY3YDlLkQwA
BEE UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/AaqWuPDCqw0
PEACOCK PERFORMANCE: https://youtu.be/GzCNiweJT8k
PEACOCK UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/XJydIaAiGEY
MONSTER PERFORMANCE: https://youtu.be/TegmxcbGEMw
MONSTER UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/fmd7XFd6AMg
T-Pain was revealed as the Monster and the WINNER!!!!
Donny Osmond is the Peacock!
Gladys Knight is the Bee!
