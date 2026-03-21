The Family of Nancy Guthrie Releases New Statement Regarding Her Disappearance

Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings Annie and Camron, along with their respective spouses, have released another statement in regard to their mother Nancy’s disappearance nearly seven weeks ago.

The family appeared on a KVOA special titled Bring Her Home: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, which aired in Tucson earlier this evening.

The statement reads as follows:

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now.

We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of Jan. 31 and the early morning hours of Feb.1, as well as the late evening of Jan. 11.

We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key.

We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest.

Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”

Nancy Guthrie disappeared January 31st, 2026, after being dropped off at home by her daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso. She was reported missing after failing to attend church the following day (although other reports state that a friend of hers noticed she was missing and called authorities) and has not been seen since. It has been inferred that she was abducted in the early hours of February 1st, 2026.

The case had had several twists and turns, including the FBI releasing doorbell camera footage in hopes of someone identifying her abductor. While several people have been questioned and even taken into custody, no arrests have been made and those who were questioned and detained have been released from custody.

Family and close friends have also been cleared as suspects.

This is an ongoing story and investigation.