FBI Releases Images of Possible Subject in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping

The FBI has released new images and video in connection to the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy, TVGrapevine has learned.

“As of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on X.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” the post revealed.

Video and photos released by the FBI:

Nancy was abducted from her home in the early hours of February 1st, after spending the evening with her daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso. She was reported missing after failing to show up at church (although some conflicting reports say she failed to show up to meet a friend).

A friend notified her family, who then contacted authorities. The home of Annie and Tommaso has been searched, although it is not known as to why.

It has also been revealed that the doorbell camera was disconnected the night of her disappearance and that her pacemaker stopped connecting with her Apple Watch.

This is a developing story…