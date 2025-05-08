In Pursuit With John Walsh Recap for Stolen Innocence

Case 1: Colin Jerrick

Summer 2020, Long Island, NY

AJ Carpenter Toney was the only son of La Quan Carpenter. She was a single mom who joined the Army to support them. She retired in 2017 and settled in Arizona, but AJ decided to go back to Long Island.

In 2018, AJ was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was declared cancer free in May 2020 and thrilled to have a second chance of life.

He and his friends decided to go out and celebrate on June 12th by attending Wyandanch Day. The day of fun turned tragic when a massive shooting took place, claiming AJ’s life. He was only 23 years old.

As La Quan flew to Long Island to be with her son, AJ’s friends and several other witnesses were questioned. It seemed as if AJ was targeted for some reason and that the killing may have been gang related.

The name Colin was brought up more than once during questioning. Authorities wanted to find and question this individual.

A nearby building showed surveillance video with 40-50 people out and about before the shooting–and the chaos that ensued post shooting.

Authorities spent several weeks trying to piece things together, but it wasn’t until another shooting occurred that they were able to get a lead. The name Colin comes up again, but this time they have a last name…Jerrick.

A tipster revealed that Colin shot AJ and both shootings were related.

Colin was a wrestling coach and weed dealer. He appeared to have bad blood with AJ over a shooting that occurred several years prior, but La Quon isn’t sure this is the case since it happened when he was battling cancer.

Another man named Joe was revealed to have been shot the same night as AJ. He was a devoted husband and father who spent that fateful night with friends.

His wife Andrea remembered him calling to say goodnight and to let her know he would be home in a few hours because he was stopping at another party. She remembered getting the news that he was shot and in surgery.

The host of the party was questioned and confirmed that Colin was in attendance.

Colin has been on the run since July 31st, 2020 and is said to be armed and dangerous.

The US Marshals are contacted in hopes of helping catch Colin. Unfortunately, they also come up empty. The only thing they know is that he has connections in Florida, Suffolk County, New York, Virginia and Guyana.

Joe is a paraplegic as a result of the shooting.

Colin is 43 years old, 5 foot 6, 200 pounds and may speak with an accent. It is possible he may have a beard, but he could also be clean shaven.

15 Seconds of Shame 1

Robert William Fisher is wanted for allegedly killing his wife and two young children in Scottsdale, Arizona in April 2001. He is described as physically fit and an avid outdoorsman.

Missing Child 1:

Sixteen year old Angelina Catalan has been missing since March 23rd, 2021. She is from Bakersfield, California and may still be in the area. She is 5 foot 1 , 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and is Hispanic.

Case 2: David Bonness

December 2008–Rapid City, South Dakota

A mother and child are escaping child’s stepfather, who sexually abused and assaulted for years. The girl, Alysha was seventeen at the time.

David Bonness had been married to Alysha’s mom for several years when he was confronted with the abuse allegations. He denied everything and tried to take the keys out of the car. When this doesn’t work, he followed them until they lose him in traffic and they call police.

Alysha talked about the abuse she faced and the notes she had as evidence. She was drugged and abused on several occasions, including one time when Alysha’s mom and sister were away. Out of respect for the victim, what was said will not be shared. There was other disturbing evidence that was found and led to his questioning.

David denied everything and was free to go. Police were able to get a warrant the next day, but by that time he was already gone.

Alysha opened up about the abuse she faced to Callahan and how she won’t rest until David is caught. She recalls being terrified of him, but powerless to do anything or tell anyone what was going on. It wasn’t until she told her boyfriend that she finally had the courage to speak out. He helped her tell her mom and finally go to the police.

To this day, Alysha is still terrified of David returning.

There is physical evidence that proves this happened, including a note written by David and underwear. They also have testimony that Alysha’s sister heard and saw things that happened.

David also had previous allegations of sexual abuse against him, but there was no evidence to prove anything had happened.

US Marshals took over the case. They discovered he lived with his mom and stepfather in Fort Laramie, Wyoming and working in a Walmart in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. There was a warrant for his arrest, but he escaped when he saw the cops coming. He has been on the run ever since, going to western New Yoek and Dix, Nebraska. He has always been able to evade the authorities as they closed in on him.

David is considered to be incredibly dangerous. He is 5 foot nine and weighs about 180 pounds, with green eyes and graying brown hair. He could be working as a mechanic or doing other car work.

There is a possibility he is in Canada and going under the aliases of David Noose, David Alan Noose, Alan Noose and Ernest Noose Jr.

15 Seconds of Shame 2:

Christian Perez-Morales is wanted for shooting and killing a man in Austin Texas in March 2021. It is possible he is still in the area, but he could also be in Mexico.

Missing Child 2:

Two year old Trenton Duckett was last seen August 27th, 2006 at his home in Leesburg, Florida. His mom put him to bed, had friends over and discovered him missing a few hours later. She was a suspect, but committed suicide two weeks later. Today, Trenton would be seventeen years old.