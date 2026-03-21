cold cases True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Captures Fourth Fugitive in Three Weeks

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 1, 2024 @ 7:07 pm

America’s Most Wanted Captures Fourth Fugitive in Three Weeks

The FBI captured fugitive David Young at a home in Hermosillo, Mexico on March 9, 2024.

Less than three weeks before that arrest, Young along with The Ghostface Gangsters and their vast drug-running operation in Georgia,allegedly responsible for multiple overdose deaths,

were identified on an episode of America’s Most Wanted, which aired Monday, February 19th at 8/7c on FOX.

In just three weeks, four fugitives that were showcased on this season ofAmerica’s Most Wanted have been captured.

The catch counter total is now at 1,195.

 

CAPTURED

WAS WANTED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING CONSPIRACY TIED TO THE GHOSTFACE GANGSTERS STREET GANG

 

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