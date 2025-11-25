Hamnet Wins SOFEE

Focus Features’ HAMNET has been awarded the Critics Choice Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (SOFEE). Directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, the film brings to life the untold love story that inspired Shakespeare’s greatest masterpiece.

Issued by the CCA Women’s Committee, the SOFEE recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told, female-driven stories.