The Challenge All Stars Cast Announced

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on December 18, 2024 @ 6:50 pm

December 18, 2024 — On the heels of the legendary 40th season of The Challenge, the hit reality competition franchise brings its fan-favorite rivals twist to The Challenge All Stars. In a series first, the new season pairs up memorable power players and redemption seekers with their biggest rivals.  The Challenge All Stars: Rivals will premiere Wednesday, January 29 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

 

The stacked roster and rivals’ duos include:

 

Adam & Steve

Amber & Fessy

Aneesa & Ashley M.

Ashley K. & Dario

Big T & Corey

Beth & Jonna

Da’Vonne & Shane

Devin & Leroy

Frank & Sam

Katie & Veronica

KellyAnne & Sylvia

Melissa & Nicole

Nany & Turbo

