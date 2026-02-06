Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe Premiere Date Announced

Prime Video announced the premiere date of Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe. Based on journalist Alice Hines’ investigation, and directed by two-time Primetime Emmy winner Marina Zenovich, the docuseries unveils the dark truth behind the Twin Flames Universe, an alleged online love cult. Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, October 6.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe delves into the world of Twin Flames Universe, an online group run out of suburban Michigan by the captivating YouTube influencers Jeff and Shaleia Divine. The couple’s promise is to match members with their perfect partner, but former participants describe the extreme lengths they have taken in order to claim their “twin flame.” Journalist Alice Hines soon discovers that the promise of true love may come at a price.

With real life testimony from former members, exclusive video footage with the group’s leaders Jeff and Shaleia, as well as sit-downs with families of those who remain involved, this spellbinding docuseries recounts the origin story of Twin Flames Universe through the present day—where the group remains active. From encouraging rabid pursuit of exes to attempting to influence members’ sexual orientations and gender identities, each episode uncovers a new shocking truth behind this online community.

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe is produced by Amazon Studios, Dorothy Street Pictures, MGM Television, Escape Artists and PMZ Pictures. Julia Nottingham, Marina Zenovich, Alice Hines, Sam Starbuck, P.G. Morgan, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Jordan Edelstein serve as executive producers.