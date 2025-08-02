The Bachelorette Recap for 8/19/2024

It is hometown week on ABC’s The Bachelorette. Devin, Jonathon, Marcus and Jeremy plan on taking Jenn Tran home to meet their families in hopes of making it to Fantasy Suite night!

DATE 1:

Devin gets the first date and takes Jenn to Houston, Texas. They meet up with a bunch of people wearing shirts with their pictures on it….and….you guessed it, go running.

They spend time together, run, make out and play with his dog before going to his house to meet his parents, siblings, in-laws and grandparents. Everyone is happy to meet Jenn and she loves seeing how much love is in his home.

Everyone sits down to chat about the show and the connection Devin and Jenn have formed. Devin’s mom Jennifer is happy to meet Jenn (both of them having the same name is cute, but confusing), but has justifiable reservations about the whole thing.

Devin talks to his dadabout struggling in relationships and how this whole thing feels different this time. He wants his brother’s advice and for everyone to be honest about how they feel.

As the guys talk, Jenn talks to Devin’s mom about what makes him special. Jenn also shares how they had similar childhoods. Jennifer understands and explains her own experiences with finding love. She also makes it clear that she doesn’t want to see her son get hurt.

Jennifer then talks to Devin about the experience and wants to know where he stands. He admits the whole thing is weird, but he is falling in love. She tells him that if he loves her, to tell her before it is too late.

At the end of the night, he says he loves her and she says she is falling for him too.

DATE 2:

Jeremy takes Jenn to Fairfield, Connecticut. The two of them meet at a park (Not Camp Crystal Lake) and she quips that he is going to kill her. Instead, he takes her to my favorite place as a child….STEW LEONARD’S! For those of you not familiar, it is an interactive grocery store where animatronics cows and produce sing and put on shows, free samples are given out and there is a lot of music, food and fun.

The ice cream alone is worth the trip…seriously. That lobster roll Jenn and Jeremy ate is as delicious as it looks (back in the day they had full lobster meals) and everything is fresh and delicious. The whole thing is a grocery store on steroids. My mom used to take us there when we were kids and I miss it so much! Jeremy would so win if I were Jenn.

After they have fun in Stew’s, they meet Jeremy’s family, which includes his family, sisters and future brother-in-law. They share the story of the night they met on night one, which includes the car and big dick story.

His mom Karen shares that she is happy for them, but admits that she didn’t think Jeremy was Jenn’s type when she was announced as the Bachelorette and described her dream man.

Jeremy’s sister Emily talks to Jenn and shares her own doubts, especially since she knows her brother is so guarded. Jenn tells her that she loves his sense of humor, but can see that he has some walls up.

Emily also talks to Jeremy and relays the conversation she had with Jenn, leaving him confused.

Karen also talks to Jeremy and shares her doubts with him. She also talks to Jenn and wants to know if there is more to their relationship than just having fun. She has a lot of doubts about everything, which worries Jenn, leaving her more confused than ever.

After they leave the house, Jeremy and Jenn talk things out and he admits that he is falling for her. They kiss goodbye.

DATE 3:

Jenn is now in San Diego, California to meet Jonathon. He gives her a shirt and they play lacrosse together. It is goofy, fun and playful…..so perfect for them. Oh, and he has a matching shirt—they have roses on the front and their names on the back.

The two of them talk and he says it is sometimes hard for him to express himself. While she appreciates his honesty, it worries her that he cannot fully tell her how he feels.

Jonathon takes her to meet his family, including his parents, siblings and in-laws. His brother Zach’s wife talks about how they met on Tinder and knew they were meant to be together right away. They question her about how she feels and she says that that she is scared but knows that there is something there.

Jenn also talks to Jonathon’s mom Lisa, who wants to make sure her little boy won’t get hurt. She wants to know where they stand and where things are going with them. Jenn does her best to reassure her and tell her that she cares about Jonathon. She does, however, admit that she sees him holding back a bit.

Lisa sees potential in the relationship, but thinks there is more work to be done.

Jonathon talks to his sister Kristy, who tells him that he should not be afraid of letting go and sharing how he feels, even if it means getting hurt.

Lisa and Jonathon talk as well. He asks her if she sees a future with him and Jenn and she says yes because Jenn focused on the man he is inside and not his looks.

After they leave, Jonathon tells Jenn he is falling for her and she says she feels the same.

DATE 4:

We go to Tacoma, Washington to meet Marcus’s loved ones. His adoptive parents are not present, but we see several friends, as well as his sister Gabby. They throw him a party and talk to them both about the experience.

Marcus tells one of his friends that he is afraid to share too much with Jenn, but he does have strong feelings for her. He says it is hard for him to let people in and he is struggling to get there with her. This causes him to break down.

Marcus’s friend Sue talks to Jenn, who admits they have yet to share their feelings with one another despite having a strong connection. She also admits she is scared of falling for him without knowing how he feels. She talks to Gabby about this and they have a good cry together.

Marcus also talks to Gabby and she helps him feel better about everything. This leads to him finally sharing his feelings and her reciprocating.

LATER ON….

The guys meet for a beer to discuss their hometowns….which is super odd, considering that they are all talking about the same girl meeting their families. They all seem confident, except for Marcus, who still has a lot of reservations.

ROSE CEREMONY:

Before we begin, Jesse Palmer talks to Jenn about her week and wishes her luck.

Devin–took her on a run

Jonathon–got them matching shirts

FINAL ROSE TONIGHT:

Marcus–took her to a party

ELIMINATED:

Jeremy–took her to STEW FREAKING LEONARD’S…..THE COOLEST PLACE EVER!!!! Yes, I know it is a grocery store, but it made me so happy as a child!!!!

Jenn hugs him and walks him out. He says that this sucks, but he had the best time. She tells him she loved the moments they had together and that he taught her so much. He admits he thought they were on the same page, but he wants her happy and she will always have a place in his heart.

Double episodes next week, stay tuned!