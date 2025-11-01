The Amazing Race Recap for 10/29/2025

This week’s episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race 38 has our remaining teams continuing their adventures in Croatia.

One by one, the teams will self-drive to the Trsteno Arboretum, where they will get their next clue.

Eric and Tucker worry about being targeted by Kyland and Taylor based on the latter’s assumption that there is an all gentleman’s alliance.

Detour! Bag it up has them filling a wheelbarrow with salt, fill and deal ten bags, all of which must weigh 20-21 lbs and then deliver them. Pull it Up has them row on a boat, find three buoys with oysters and deliver them to a chef.

Tucker and Eric do Bag it Up.

Jas and Jag struggle with driving the truck, almost going over the cliff. They manage to get back on the road and head to Bag it Up.

Kyland and Taylor opt to do Pull it Up. They struggle with rowing the boat.

Natalie and Stephanie stop for directions and struggle with their self-driving car. They get some nice men to help them out.

Tucker and Eric finish the detour and get the next clue.

Roadblock! They have to go to three different locations, memorize Croatian facts and then go back and correctly answer questions based on those facts. If they fail, they have to go back to memorize the facts….but will get different questions!

The other teams are still trying to get the Detour.

It takes Eric and Tucker two attempts to do this Roadblock and get Prapratno Cove for the Pit Stop.

Kyland and Taylor finally get their boat rowing and finish their detour. They head to the Roadblock.

Jas and Jag must redo their detour task.

Izzy and Paige vow to get revenge on Jas and Jag for the U-Turn debacle.

Jack and Chelsie get lost.

Kristine and Rubina finally get on the road.

Tucker and Eric check in first at the Pit Stop and win a trip to Cairo, Egypt.

Jas and Jag finish their Detour and head to the Roadblock.

Taylor gets lost finding the locations for the Roadblock, so she decides to just guess on the questions and see if she can figure it out later. She gets two questions wrong and goes back to look for the locations again, not knowing the questions will change.

Natalie and Stephanie do the rowing detour.

As they drive to the detour, Kristine and Rubina reflect back on their relationship.

Jag also tries Taylor’s plan and realizes that the questions will change, so he goes to find as many facts as possible.

Adam is struggling with his diabetes so he and Joseph work on a plan so he doesn’t overly stress himself out.

Izzy and Paige run into Jack and Chelsie as they finally get their detour clue, not even stopping to help. Jack and Chelsie finally get their clue and head to the detour.

Jag finally passes and heads to the Pit Stop with Jas.

Taylor continues to struggle with the Roadblock, but finally get it on attempt three.

Jas and Jag check in at the Pit Stop in second place.

Natalie and Stephanie finish and head to the Roadblock.

Kristine and Rubina head to the Pull it Up detour.

Adam and Joseph finish the detour as Kyland and Taylor check into the Pit Stop in third place.

Adam and Joseph run into Stephanie and Natalie and decide to work together. They finish and head to the Pit Stop but have to separate since they are parked in different places.

Paige and Izzy struggle with the bagging detour.

Kristine and Rubina are lost.

Natalie and Stephanie check in fourth, followed by Joseph and Adam, who check in fifth. Hugs and cheers all around for the alliance.

Izzy and Paige struggle with the detour and get frustrated. However, they finish, with Jack and Chelsie hot on their heels.

Kristine loses her glasses in the ocean and has to do the entire rest of the detour without being able to see.

Jack and Chelsie and Izzy and Paige quickly finish the Roadblock and head to the Pit Stop. They are teams six and seven to check in, respectively.

Kristine and Rubina are the last to check in and are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!