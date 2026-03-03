High Potential Recap for 3/3/2026

High Potential on ABC opens with a car robbery that makes more of a mess than anything else….and connects to one of their phones.

Morgan arrives to the scene of the crime, where there is now a dead body. Kadarec explains that it was probably a carjacking gone wrong and the guy also has a bullet in him. No face, no ID, no nothing, so he is a John Doe.

The victim has grass stains on him, which triggers Karadec’s allergies.

The owner walks in and tries to ID the victim, but cannot, so they all look at surveillance footage. They realize the victim was shot before the robbery….and was dropped off at the dealership after being killed.

At the station, Selena is very confused by the case. Daphne and Kadarec explain things and are able to get one of the suspects, named Elba, in the theft. They offer him the deal and explain how Morgan connected him to the crime.

Elba had nothing to do with the John Doe killing, but thinks he might know him.

Morgan goes home to see Ava doing homework and Elliott doing an experiment for Chloe. Ava wants to go to a design class to start thinking about her future. This makes Morgan realize Ava is growing up so fast. They hug and make dinner.

Oz and Karadec work on identifying the John Doe and connect him to a gardening class for kids….thanks to Karadec’s allergies. They find the house, identify him as Joaquin Herrero and realize he was killed in his home. They question a neighbor named Katie, who says he was an eco-nut and protest happy. Katie connects Joaquin to Gannick, the owner of the dealership, with whom he was feuding.

It is back to the dealership to question everyone. It turns out Joaquin sued them and claims Gannick is being framed. They also learn Joaquin had a lot of enemies.

Ava tells Morgan Elliott got accepted into a prep school.

There is another carjacking with a side of kidnapping.

Morgan talks to Selena about Elliott, who gives her some sound advice.

Later on, Morgan and Karadec continue to investigate and talk to a judge. She connects him to a person named Stew and get them both kicked out. Somehow, this connects the judge to a dominatrix. Morgan thinks Joaquin found out and was blackmailing him. However, instead of tailing him, they go to Katie’s and she is arrested for the murder, all the while claiming she was framed.

A further look into Katie’s house and Morgan proves she was framed….and a window installer may be to blame. They question one guy named Darby, who turns up clean, albeit withdrawing from drugs. However, all the cars are connected to the ones in the dealership, so it is back to visit the owner. It turns out he was the one who did it….by framing himself. Turns out he was a serial blackmailer and blackmailed Darby and the judge….which Joaquin overheard, costing him his life. He got the data from Molly, the data collector.

Karadec comes home to Lucia making him a romantic dinner. They agree to keep working on things.

Morgan and Elliott talk and he decides to stay home after talking to Ava.

Selena calls Morgan and says Arthur beat up a guy who abducted Roman.

More next week, stay tuned.