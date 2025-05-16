The Amazing Race 37 Finale Recap for 5/15/2025

The Amazing Race 37 finale on CBS opens where we left off last night….with Alyssa and Josiah and Ana and Jonathan rushing to finish their final task before one of them gets into the final three and the other is sent home.

They are neck and neck, but Ana and Jonathan reach the Pit Stop first, meaning Alyssa and Josiah are eliminated.

After a look at the final three journeys, the teams fly to Miami! As an aside, did anyone notice they spelled Florida wrong on the map?

The teams leave one by one, with Jonathan and Ana getting maps. I guess they all got business class, even though Carson and Jack had that as their prize?

Once they arrive, they head to Crandon Park Marina and ride a speedboat, which will lead them to their next clue.

Jack and Carson are in the lead, but the other two teams are not too far behind.

Miami Scramble! They all must do three water challenges: sail around a yacht club, flyboard above the water and save a dummy in the water.

Jonathan and Ana take the lead with the Save task, with Jack and Carson behind them and Han and Holden hot on their heels.

Carson and Jack and Han and Holden head to the Soar task, while Jonathan and Ana get lost heading to the sail task. They decide to head to Soar instead.

After many attempts, Carson and Jack take the lead, while Han and Holden are not too far behind. Han is frustrated because it took so long to finish Soar, but she is determined to finish Sail with guns blazing.

Jack and Carson arrive at the Sail portion.

Ana finishes after 21 attempts!

Jack and Carson use their hands to sail…..which is a new one.

Han and Holden finally arrive at the Sail task and try to figure out how to navigate. They also use their hands.

Ana and Jonathan are still driving to the Sail portion. They are happy to see the other teams there when they arrive.

Carson and Jack finish! However, they must now head back to shore and go to put together their puzzle to head to Calle Ocho Domino Park. They get some help and told to go to the park.

Han and Holden are now done with Sail! They ask for help and are told where to go by a parking attendant.

Carson and Jack are stuck in traffic.

Han and Holden get in an accident. They try to take care of insurance, and once Holden explains the situation, all is well and they are back on the road.

Jack and Carson get to the park and the clue, heading to Ice Palace Film Studios.

Han and Holden also get their clue as Jonathan and Ana finish and head to the park.

Jack and Carson have to put together a puzzle based on their Amazing Race using their memory. They seem to remember quite a bit! I am impressed.

Han and Holden arrive and begin working on the puzzle. They seem very frustrated.

Jonathan and Ana finally get the clue and head to the puzzle challenge.

Carson and Jack finish the challenge and move to LoanDepot Park for the final Pit Stop. However, a detour on the road sends them in a whole new direction which may cost them everything unless they hurry.

Han and Holden finish and rush to the Pit Stop.

It is also raining, causing even more trouble!

Jack and Carson WIN The Amazing Race!!!

Han and Holden are in second place!!!

Jonathan and Ana are in third place!!

Until next season….