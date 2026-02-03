High Potential Recap for 2/3/2026

High Potential on ABC opens with a dude doing a whole bunch of healthy stuff, including working out, making smoothies, taking supplements, and using the sauna. Each time, his housekeeper comes and goes….and then finds him dead.

Adam gets a call from Morgan, who asks for a ride. He tries to resist, but she is already there with breakfast. Lucia is over so he shoos her away until he is ready to go.

On the car ride over, they discuss it and he admits he is happy. She wants them over for dinner, but he is not ready for that. Before they can debate it further, they are called to the crime scene.

The fitness dude, Gabe, who was stabbed to death was 55, but looked much younger. They see no signs of a struggle and see he has 55 missed calls from someone named Renata. She claims she was out of town and tells them about his company and their friendship.

It turns out he is a wellness guru, and she says the company helped with gene hacking to make people live longer.

Adam and Morgan look into the company, which Daphne said she once checked out but didn’t want to send in bio samples. There is good and bad about the company and also a lawsuit against Gabe and the company from the mother of his child, a woman named Siobhan. She is brought in for questioning and is also pregnant. Gabe is not the father, but blames the company since they changed the ingredients in their multivitamins, which interacted with her birth control.

Oz is preparing for his father’s memorial and notices the tombstone isn’t there, nor does anyone know why it wasn’t delivered.

Adam and Morgan go to question employees. who are all fighting over finances. Morgan realizes Gabe was embezzling money and bleeding the company dry, giving someone motive to murder him.

There is a video message from Gabe, sharing a message of love and an announcement of a new successor and changes in the company.

Oz visits his mom, who makes him eat. She tells him that there is no money for a headstone because there is no money for it and it is all gone. He is not happy and leaves.

The next day, Daphne says his mom called her to check in, but he won’t talk about it.

It looks like a lot of the money Gabe stole went to a nursing home. Adam and Morgan check it out, only to see it has been shut down. They meet a guy named Jesse, who says the money was going to a wellness program….which has a robot voice for Gabe to explain things? (What in the Only Murders in the Building is happening?)

Gabe the robot voice explains that he wants to help people….and shows them robot replicas of himself. He knows of his enemies and those who threatened him prior to his death….and someone changed the do not disturb in his house. As he tries to figure it out, the robot voice dies as well.

Oz argues with the headstone people when Selena calls him into the office to check on him. He explains what happened and she makes him see how his mom was taken advantage of by the insurance company. He feels bad for not stepping up and she comforts him.

Adam calls Daphne to fill him in and tells her a man named Mika had the most motive to kill Gabe, so she calls him in for questioning. Mika says the company he sold to Gabe destroyed him once Gabe bought him out.

Adam and Morgan go back to Gabe’s and realize Gabe was being poisoned with toxic gas and killed himself to get out….and they realize that they are also being poisoned.

Adam calls for help and Morgan tries to find the source of the gas. She freaks out and Adam comforts her. She then realizes Gabe was set up, therefore, somehow triggering the gas.

Renata is called in to the station and is still singing his praises. However, she killed him by poisoning him via the candles he lit. She did it because he embezzled money from the company, which was supposed to help her….and had Mika help her since he was also screwed over by Gabe.

Adam comes home to Lucia, who is surprised he still has the rose art she gave him. They have a heart-to-heart talk and kiss.

Oz gets the tombstone and they hold the memorial, with the police staff there. It turns out Selena gave the funeral home a stern talking to and also got Oz’s mom her money back.

Morgan and Adam talk about her meltdown and he says they need to be there for each other.