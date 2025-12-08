31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Favorite Pop Culture Podcast

Day eight of 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things is honoring a podcast that was created by a dear friend of mine, Jessica Radloff. As you know, she is the author of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, which I have featured in the past.

Now, Jessica is taking her love of the show to the next level with her new podcast, The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast. She interviews various people involved in the show, all while going behind the scenes of each episode, starting with the ORIGINAL pilot….that’s right, the OG pilot isn’t the one we know and love, it was actually something very different….and didn’t even have one of our core characters.

Jessica has a unique way of interviewing people, making the guests feel at home while also getting the hottest of tea about BBT. Her fun personality leaves you wanting more and her love of the show is contagious. I am happy to once again honor my wonderful friend and her hard work!

More info:

The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast is finally here! Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look of the cultural phenomenon, “The Big Bang Theory.” Host Jessica Radloff is joined by the show’s co-creator, the cast and crew, and amazing guest stars who share their experiences and memories of their time on the show. Each week, we’ll take a deep dive into one episode — starting with the unaired pilot — sharing untold stories, backstage secrets, and the decisions that shaped the series. Join us on our journey through each episode of “The Big Bang Theory,” and be sure to watch along with us — every episode is available to stream on Max.