Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/16/2025

This week’s episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox has them working on their mindset. They have to work on their composure and deal with the stresses of war.

Andrew East is proud of his wife Shawn for how well she is doing but also wants to be able to shine.

They will also have to do a 300-foot drop by rappelling off a wall.

Nick Young freaks out and fails.

Ravi V. Patel passes.

One by one, the others complete the task. Most of them pass, but Andrew fails by missing the code, as does Chanel Iman. A few others also fail, but it is hard to tell who since they called out the numbers and not the names.

Ravi is on their radar for being a bit too excited. He is called in for questioning. He admits to talking too much and gets called out for it. He admits he needs to make improvements and says he never wants to be disrespectful. The staff tells him this will only get harder and ask about the hardest thing he has ever faced, leading to him talking about how his daughter died at five days old and how it affected his family.

They tell him he has potential, but to step it up.

Time for the next task! They have to run through an enemy infiltration exercise. Gia Giudice freaks out, but powers through.

Johnny Manziel is struggling and gets stuck. Gia and Chanel tell him to back up so he can start over. He ends up quitting. This causes the entire team to fail. Chanel mommies Gia, who is now calmed down after her panic attack.

The other teams go through and pass.

Andrew is questioned next. He talks about his NFL career and how it was short lived, making him feel like a failure.

More next week, stay tuned.