Soap Star Tristan Rogers Passes Away at 79

Sad news for the soap opera world tonight. Tristan Rogers, best known for playing Robert Scorpio on General Hospital, has died. He was 79 years old.

His longtime manager Meryl Soodak, confirmed to ABC 7 that the actor passed away Friday morning.

The legendary soap star, who also appeared on The Young and the Restless as Colin Atkinson and The Bold and the Beautiful as Hunter Jones, was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this summer. Meryl pointed out in her statement to the media that Tristan had never been a smoker.

He was last seen earlier this summer on General Hospital when his TV daughter, Sasha Gilmore Corbin (played by Sofia Mattsson) went to live with him while trying to escape a crazed stalker going after her baby.

In addition to his career in soaps, Tristan also appeared in The Rescuers Down Under, The Bay, Studio City, Mad Max, Fast Track and many other projects throughout his decades long career.

Tristan is survived by his wife, two children and one grandchild.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.