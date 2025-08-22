The Bachelor: Season Premiere News

“2301” – What does a pageant star who calls herself the “hot-mess express,” a confident Nigerian beauty with a loud-and-proud personality,; a deceptively bubbly spitfire who is hiding a dark family secret, a California beach blonde who has a secret that ironically may make her the Bachelor’s perfect match, and a lovable phlebotomist all have in common? They’re all on the hunt for love with Colton Underwood when the 23rd edition of ABC’s hit romance reality series “The Bachelor” premieres with a live, three-hour special on MONDAY, JAN. 7 (8:00–11:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Bachelor Nation viewing parties from across the country will be featured during the live, three-hour premiere.

The game that captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation is coming back soon with all-new gameplay! Fans can get ready to play The Official Bachelor Fantasy League, which allows players to compete with family, friends and the rest of #BachelorNation by building a weekly lineup of Bachelorettes based on weekly categories ranging from who will get a rose to who kisses Colton. Look out for a launch announcement at the end of the month to create your lineup for the premiere!

Before his journey begins, Colton sits down with Chris Harrison for a frank discussion about the backlash he received after he was announced as the new Bachelor and his readiness to become a husband. What about the fantasy suites? Colton wants to keep an open mind – anything is possible. However, he is somewhat nervous at the prospect of simultaneously juggling 30 smart, beautiful women.

The Bachelor’s anxiety is only matched by that of the group of eager, accomplished women, who want to make a lasting first impression and finally meet their possible future husband. Once the Bachelor enters the mansion, all bets are off and the race to find love is on. Colton is swept away by a very assertive woman, and he is surprised at how much chemistry he feels with some of the women … there are even a few kisses. One persistent lady steals him away four times – much to the dismay of the others. Will the aggressive moves impress Colton or turn him off? Although the women scramble to get time with him to earn the coveted first impression rose, he ends up giving it to the lady who helped him feel the most comfortable in this very new situation.

At the end of the night, 23 bachelorettes remain to embark on wild romantic adventures with Colton around the world and attempt to become the love of his life. This season, romantic excursions will take Colton and the women to spectacular places around the globe, including Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Portugal, and even to Colton’s hometown of Denver, Colorado.

Romantic and adventurous dates will test the women’s perseverance in pursuing their romantic objective, along with fun, exciting and exotic dates that will elicit real and raw passions. Happily married couple and huge Bachelor fans, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, are on hand to offer some unconventional advice and unusual performance tips to a group of the women who must share their personal stories with Colton about their “firsts.” Actor/comedian Billy Eichner oversees a fierce summer camp-type competition as some of the bachelorettes relive their childhoods. Terry and Rebecca Crews put a group of powerful and passionate women through the “Bachelor Strongest Woman” competition, with Chris Harrison and Fred Willard adding the play-by-play. Up-and-coming country star Tenille Arts performs her hot new song, “I Hate This,” for Colton and one special lady. Country superstar Brett Young sings his hit “Here Tonight” as Colton surprises one of his wonderful dates.

As the journey continues internationally, relationships have a chance to flourish and more surprises await the unsuspecting Bachelor. Will Colton open his heart and find the woman of his dreams who will love him back?

The 30 women who will vie for Colton’s heart are the following:

Alex B., 29, a dog rescuer from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Alex D., 23, a sloth from Boston, Massachusetts

Angelique, 28, a marketing salesperson from Hamilton, New Jersey

Annie, 23, a financial associate from New York, New York

Bri, 24, a model from Los Angeles, California

Caelynn, 23, Miss North Carolina 2018 from Charlotte, North Carolina

Caitlin, 25, a realtor from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Cassie, 23, a speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California

Catherine, 26, a DJ from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Courtney, 23, a caterer from Atlanta, Georgia

Demi, 23, an interior designer from Red Oak, Texas

Devin, 23, a broadcast journalist from Medford, Oregon

Elyse, 31, a makeup artist from Soldotna, Alaska

Erika, 25, a recruiter from Encinitas, California

Erin, 28, Cinderella from Plano, Texas

Hannah B., 23, Miss Alabama 2018 from Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Hannah G., 23, a content creator from Birmingham, Alabama

Heather, 22, never been kissed from Carlsbad, California

Adrianne “Jane,” 26, a social worker from West Hollywood, California

Katie, 26, a medical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California

Kirpa, 26, a dental hygienist from Whittier, California

Laura, 26, an accountant from Dallas, Texas

Nicole, 25, a social media coordinator from Miami, Florida

Nina, 30, a sales account manager from Raleigh, North Carolina

Onyeka, 24, an IT risk consultant from Dallas, Texas

Revian, 24, an esthetician from Santa Monica, California

Sydney, 27, an NBA dancer from New York, New York

Tahzjuan, 25, a business development associate from Castle Pines, Colorado

Tayshia, 28, a phlebotomist from Corona Del Mar, California

Tracy, 31, a wardrobe stylist from Los Angeles, California

Plus, there will be a special guest appearance by Lucy, 70 (age in dog years, but she is actually 10), a pet Pomeranian from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelor” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner and Elan Gale are the executive producers. “The Bachelor” is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1 stereo surround sound.