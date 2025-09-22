Sammi’s Favorite Things: WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner
As someone with ‘problem’ hair, I am always looking for something to make it look smooth, sleek and frizz free. This is why I was so excited to discover WOW Apple Cider shampoo and conditioner.
WOW Apple Cider Vinegar
Hit the reset button for your best hair yet, and revive lackluster locks with the power of antibacterial Apple Cider
It consistently holds the number 1 spot on Amazon for a reason…
All Natural, 100% Vegan, Cruelty Free Ingredients
Raw Apple Cider Vinegar – Rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and enzymes. Safe and natural antimicrobial. Excellent at removing flakes and buildups.
Sweet Almond Oil – Rich in essential fats and vitamin E, nourishes hair and scalp, boosts gloss.
Moroccan Argan Oil – Rich in linoleum and omega 6 fatty acids,keeps hair soft
Check it out and let us know what you think.