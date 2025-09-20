Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Gorgeous HipDot X SpongeBob Collection

Anyone who knows me knows I love makeup and skincare. Take one peek in my tiny studio apartment and you will see that I have a huge collection of makeup for every occasion and season.

Imagine my surprise and delight when I discovered HipDot came out with a new eyeshadow palette. It is called HipDotxSpongebob and can be found on hipdot.com.

Not only are the colors gorgeous, but they also have a SpongeBob Squarepants theme, which is a fun throwback to my childhood.

The colors range from some neutrals to some wild, bright ones, so there is something for everyone and any occasion. The pigments are gorgeous and last all day. If you add a primer (or a concealer) underneath, the shadows last from your first sip of coffee to bedtime. I not only get to feel beautiful, but I feel like I am reliving my childhood everyday.

The palette was recently used by superstar Cardi B.

More information about Hipdot X SpongeBob Palette:

HipDot x Spongebob Bikini Bottom Eyeshadow Palette ($36.00 at Hipdot.com): Build dreamy Bikini Bottom inspired looks from this 15-shade eyeshadow palette featuring mattes, shimmer and transitional shades inspired by SpongeBob and his friends. The SpongeBob animation team blessed every name and every shade here, so even Squidward has given his stamp of approval! Cruelty Free, Vegan, Talc Free, Paraben Free, Pthalate Free & Mineral Oil Free.

Shade Names: Treedome, Bikini Bottom Blue, Best Shade Ever, Wumbo, Penny Pincher, Coral Floral, Angry Tentacles, Imaginaation, Meow Meow…Meow, Jumpin’ Jellyfish, Rock Bottom, Deep Sea Blue, Golden Pineapple, Blue Lagoon, Advanced Darkness.