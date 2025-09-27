Sammi’s Favorite Things: Grammy Gift Guide

Here is a list of what Grammy guests received last night and where to buy the products for yourself!

ARTISTOLOGY FUELED BY ROKiT

Artistology, an exclusive online and offline community offering a full suite of wellness resources for artists, will gift a one year membership along with the ROKiT Pro 3D, the perfect smartphone for the tech-savvy user who wants all the bells and whistles and then some.

www.artistology.com www.rokit.com

BE-TEES

Best fitting, super comfy, jersey cotton t-shirts and hoodies for men, women and kids.

www.beteeslifestyle.com

COMA TOES

Coma Toes are a new brand of chic lounge slipper. They have a puffy-coat nylon upper and a sneaker sole so you can wear them anywhere you relax!

www.comatoes.us

DONNA LEAH DESIGNS

Donna Goldstein is the mastermind and creative designer behind the luxury brand Donna Leah Designs. Donna began designing at an early age, learning from the best in the industry while attending FIT in New York City. Incorporating elegance and inspiration from Hollywood glamour, Donna Leah creates timeless designs to deliver refined wardrobing for the modern woman. GRAMMY Gift: Vegan leather fingerless embroidered gloves and sequined fanny packs from Donna Leah Designs.

www.donnaleahdesigns.com

GROSSE JAPAN

Founded in 1907, Grossé is award-winning museum-quality costume jewelry using a unique six-layer plating method and precious metals. It was famously worn by both Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo. Grossé’s extensive line also includes a gender-free collection.

www.grosse-onlineshop.com

OXYGENETIX ULTIMATE BEAUTY PACKAGE

A year’s supply of revolutionary Oxygenating Foundation, breathable formula that promotes healing and provides complete coverage + Oxygenating Hydro-Matrix + an assortment of VI Derm products. Plus a ViPeel treatment from VI Aesthetics in Beverly Hills with Dr. Sheila Nazarian and/or in NYC with Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich.

www.oxygenetix.com www.viaesthetics.com www.facialartistrymd.com

PETA x NOIZE

The warm, stylish and vegan NOIZE coat and the PETA “ANIMAL” beanie are the perfect winter pairing for music’s biggest stars who want to prevent animals from being killed for their fur and feathers in the name of fashion.

www.peta.org www.noizeoriginal.ca

PILLOW POPS

Luxurious Pillow Pops Collections of color-coordinated pillows with and without trimmings in a variety of fabrics including velvets, linens, suedes, chenilles and jacquards, in an abundance of rich textures and hues. Inspiring to capture your mood and transform your space effortlessly.

www.pillowpops.com

PROLON

ProLon is a revolutionary nutritional intervention developed by Dr. Valter Longo at the University of Southern California. It’s a 5-day meal program that mimics fasting, but with real food. Prolonged fasting benefits are well known. Now, with ProLon you can experience the benefits in only 5 days.

www.prolonfmd.com

RYU – RESPECT YOUR UNIVERSE

We build gear that’s tough enough for the harshest workouts and beautiful enough to fit your life outside the gym. Gear you feel good in. Gear that’s built to move. We believe if we can facilitate your performance, you will lead the way for everyone. By choosing to respect our differences, and honor our humanity, we can truly celebrate our oneness.

www.ryu.com

SOMA

Our Soma Sensuous Silk Kimono Robe was originally designed for our first collection in 2004, and we recreated it for our-limited edition Heritage collection 15 years later. The robe is 100% silk and features an etched floral print.

www.soma.com

SWEETY’S KAKE

Sweety’s Kake Made-to-Order bundt cakes come in many mouthwatering flavors. Changing taste buds one BUNDT at a time! Artists will receive a home-made vanilla bean Sweety’s Kake … and unlimited samples.

www.sweetyskake.com

TRANSPARENT SUNGLASSES

Each pair of ​transparent​ sunglasses is designed with a purpose: to inspire you to celebrate who you are! www.transparentsunglasses.com

WALNUTT SPECTRA X

The WALNUTT SPECTRA X is a smart electric skateboard with A.I. algorithm inside allowing users to control and ride totally hands-free. There are three ways to control and ride SPECTRA X: with Posture control, Remote control and App control. SPECTRA X can hit maximum speed of 18.6 mph in 5 seconds.

www.walnutt.com

ALIVIA

A colorful fashion brand inspired by unheard voices. We transform the artistic expressions of young creators with developmental disabilities into conversational and storyful statement pieces with a lasting human impact. These Alivia Signature Silk Scarves are from our Spring 2020 collection, collaboratively designed with three young adults on the Autism spectrum whose nonprofits receive 10% of every purchase—and whose personal stories and incredible abilities are showcased.

www.shopalivia.com

BLISSLIGHTS

It may be small, but the StarPort Laser USB holds a universe within! Thousands of vibrant blue stars instantly make any room the center of the cosmos. Simply plug the StarPort into a powered USB port to shine anywhere.

www.blisslights.com

CÉLINE VICTOR LUXURY EYELASHES

Handmade luxury eyelashes from CÉLINE VICTOR.

www.celinevictor.com

CITY THREADS

100% Organic Cotton Pajama Set for Boys & Girls, Made in the U.S.A! City Threads is a family-run small business, providing comfortable, lasting, everyday clothing solutions for children & families. Our intention is to create and sustain a Compassionate Community, considering the well-being of our customers, employees, manufacturers and all who we connect with in our business.

www.citythreads.com

CLOSYS ORAL CARE

“The Spa Kit for your Mouth.” CloSYS patented formula, ADA accepted specialty mouth rinse and toothpaste for exceptional gum teeth and breath protection. Gentlest. Oral Care. Ever.

www.cloSYS.com

COVERGIRL

COVERGIRL’s latest and greatest products include lipstick, eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara. Enjoy!

www.covergirl.com

CURLEE GIRLEE

Curlee Girlee’s book series sparked a movement of empowering girls to love themselves just as they; together we are changing the “coarse” of curlee hair and learning to believe in our powers beyond what we can see!

www.curleegirlee.com

DAYBREAKER

Two tickets to Daybreaker morning yoga and dance movement in any of our 28 cities around the world.

www.daybreaker.com

DBRAMANTE1928

The Leather Silkeborg case, from dbramante1928, with simple, modern lines and a classic design features two comfortable leather handles, 2 external pockets and a zip closure, the interior is padded to protect your PC or MacBook.

www.dbramante1928.com

DELACQUA SALON & SPA + ALEXANDER DELACQUA HAIR CARE

Luxury Shampoo & Conditioner Set that’s been 15 Years in the making. Paraben & Sulfate Free made from only the best high end ingredients & Not Tested on Animals. Included with a $200 Gift card that’s Good towards any of our 100+ Services offered in our 3 Floor Vintage inspired salon & spa.

www.delacquasalon.com

DELI AROMA

A skin-nourishing Insect Repellent Spray that is effective in keeping bugs away and relieving itchiness when bitten. Deli Aroma Insect Repellent Spray uses rosemary hydrosol as a base instead of pure water or alcohol; the plant-based emulsifier provides additional skin nourishment.

www.deliaroma8.com

DOODLEMATIC MOBILE GAME MAKER

Be amazed as you watch your creations come to life as playable video games! DoodleMatic is the innovative new product that enables anyone to become a game designer. Draw or create a level using the 5 preset colors, snap a picture in the app and you are ready to play!

www.doodlematic.com

8GREENS

8Greens Effervescent Tablets packaged in 8Greens branded and reusable hemp bag.

www.8greens.com

FAST BAR

Fast Bar is a premium nut bar designed to nourish the body and keep it from feeling hungry. It supports weight management, fasting goals, and a healthy lifestyle.

www.fastbar.com

505 GAMES’ CONTROL + ZUMBA BURN IT UP!

505 Games’ award-winning supernatural action-adventure game ​Control​, developed by Remedy Entertainment, and dance-fitness party game ​Zumba Burn it Up! ​for Nintendo Switch.

www.controlgame.com www.zumbagame.com

FLORA FARMS

Dinner for 2 at Flora’s Field Kitchen in San José del Cabo. ​From Our Field to Your Table. Flora’s Field Kitchen is about handmade food using our farm fresh ingredients. Our goal is to create a healthy family meal with a sense of place.

www.flora-farms.com

GOLDEN DOOR

Golden Door, voted #1 Destination Spa in the World by ​Conde Nast Traveler,​ empowers each guest to achieve a healthy mind, body and spirit. Guests relax, restore and refresh on a journey focused on personalized fitness, spa and nutrition programs, designed to meet specific goals and needs of each individual.

www.goldendoor.com

HASBRO

Monopoly Speed Board Game and the new furReal POOPALOTS Big Wags.

www.hasbro.com

HFACTOR HYDROGEN INFUSED WATER

HFactor is the first functional water supercharged with the documented benefits of molecular hydrogen – which has been shown to increase athletic performance, reduce inflammation from exercise and deliver powerful antioxidants. It comes in a carry-anywhere (BPA free) low carbon footprint pouch that optimizes the integrity and pureness of its hydrogen content. HFactor comes in original water as well as Watermelon, Blood Orange, Honeydew and Tart Cherry flavors. HFactor engineered a proprietary reverse osmosis filtering system (patent secured) that ensures the purity and taste of the water, delivering PURE hydrogen and PURE water and is sourced and packaged in the USA.

www.hfactorwater.com

IFUNDWOMEN

iFundWomen provides early-stage entrepreneurs with access to capital through crowdfunding & grants, expert business coaching and one of the nation’s largest communities of women business owners—a vital network that sparks confidence, accelerates knowledge and ignites action.

www.ifundwomen.com

INSTYTUTUM RESULT- DRIVEN SKINCARE

Flawless Glow Kit: Anti-Wrinkle Brightening C-erum, Resurfacing Glow Toner and Triple-Action Resurfacing Peel. These 3 luxury travel-size bestsellers provide fast results and address all your skin concerns at once. Also perfect as a starter kit on your way to flawless skin, or as the perfect gift for all result-driven skincare fans. The Flawless Glow Kit is a skinsational mini collection that is perfect for the jet setter on the go.

www.instytutum.com

KARMA NUTS

Karma Nuts Signature Wrapped Cashews are the only Wrapped Cashew on the market. Their “wrapped” skin contains essential nutrients, much like potatoes and apples, that provides 2x the fiber of regular cashews and comparable antioxidative activity to blueberries. Enjoy them at your desk, in your car, or wherever you need a delicious, nutritious snack!

www.karmanuts.com

KITU LIFE SUPER COFFEE & SUPER ESPRESSO

Super Coffee is a ready-to-drink enhanced coffee beverage that provides all day energy with lactose-free whey protein and healthy fats. All varieties are made with real ingredients and contain ZERO sugar!

www.drinksupercoffee.com

LE PETIT CIRQUE

Located in Los Angeles CA, Le PeTiT CiRqUe has been home to many of Cirque Du Soleil’s top stars and professional aerialists as well as a home for rehearsal/training for Cher, Pink, Neil Patrick Harris and numerous rock concert tours involving aerial arts. We proudly train many youths ages 3-18 in all levels and develop numerousprofessional artists into future careers. Our youths can attend for recreationalpurposes, intermediate training or for our internationally recognized professional company. Renowned for its unique, warm, supportive, creative, safe and non-competitive environment where anything is possible, Le Studio boasts a 2-story 10,000 sq foot facility, a large dance studio, 26 foot ceilings, a 175 seat theatre, a large conference room and a welcoming lobby. Gift: one free cirque session with a cirque professional, circus cup, keychain, clown nose and flashlight.

www.lpcla.com

LETTUCE GROW

This self-watering, self-fertilizing Farmstand gives you 200+ varieties of greens, veggies, fruits and herbs year round, all while taking up the space of a coat rack. All it takes is 5 minutes a week.

www.lettucegrow.com

LIGHT PHONE II

Light Phone II is a minimalist phone designed to be used as little as possible, with essential tools such as calling, messaging and an alarm clock, allowing us to leave our smartphones at home. Light Phone II empowers us to create new habits, gain freedom from endless feeds and alerts and once again look up at the world to be present and human.

www.thelightphone.com

LIVEITUP

1 year long membership to LiveItUp: Your guide for how to be human in the 21st century. The first ever Masterclass texted to you daily! Learn from top experts in Leadership, Mindfulness, Financial Health, Wellness and beyond and have daily growth in less than 5 minutes a day!

www.goliveitup.com

MAD MAC MACARONS

Authentic French Macarons by Acclaimed Pastry Chef and Food Network Judge, Florian Bellanger. Assortment of French macarons in custom reusable cooler bag.

www.madmacnyc.com

MICROPLANE

Expertly crafted rasp-style zester with surgical grade stainless steel blades that cut through both soft and hard foods effortlessly, without shredding or tearing. Microplane is the premier brand of exceptionally sharp culinary tools that has revolutionized the way chefs and home cooks grate and zest a wide range of ingredients.

www.microplane.com

MUSE

Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband ​is a personal meditation assistant that takes the guesswork out of finding calm with its ability to provide real-time feedback. This research-grade EEG device senses your mental activity and translates it into the guiding sounds of weather. When your mind is calm, you hear peaceful weather and as your focus drifts, you’ll hear stormy weather that cues you to bring your attention back to your breath.

MUSIC CONNECTION

80-page music trade magazine.

www.musicconnection.com

MY21 FACE SHEET MASK

www.choosemuse.com

MY21 Face Sheet Masks are a celebrity and music industry favorite used before red carpet make-up and photoshoots. Natural and animal cruelty free, they have 9 super-hydrators and anti-oxidants to smooth fine lines, hydrate, tighten and dramatically reduce pores. Made with pure BioCloud cotton fabric technology, it holds 13 times its weight in serum for deeper, longer-lasting results. 9 super hydrators, nourish skin with wrinkle reducing hyaluronic acid, moisture boosting mushroom extract, collagen for suppleness and extensive antioxidants, nutrients, and botanicals.

www.my21mask.com

NAIPO oCUDDLE SHOULDER MASSAGER

The Naipo oCuddle Shou​lder Massager is designed with an ergonomic “U” shape to wrap around the neck/shoulder area snugly like a reassuring cuddle, delivering optimum comfort for stress relief and peace of mind.

www.naipocare.com/pages/intro-oCuddle

NAMASME

Life Coach Mona Green is gifting a tree sapling for planting and providing gift certificates for each nominee to gift to a friend/family member for a month of life coaching courtesy of Namasme.

www.namasme.com

NOT AUTHORIZED CLOTHING

Selection of three limited edition hats: “Love Wins” 3D embroidered six-panel baseball cap. “Build Bridges, Not Walls” embroidered Dad hat. “Let’s All Save the Planet” flat bill trucker hat.

www.notauthorizedclothing.com

NOVICA

Novica.com finds artisans around the world and then creates an avenue to sell their goods and to help their community thrive. $100 Gift Card “Passport” to unique artistic items and to learn more about the artist and region it came from too!

www.novica.com

NUTRITION FOR LONGEVITY

Nutrition for Longevity is a farm to fork meal kitting company. We deliver clean, plant based, and farm fresh meals direct to your doorstep within 48 hours of harvest on our bioregenerative farm. Each recipe is inspired by the longevity regions of the world; places where people live until 110 without chronic disease. Our meal kits make it convenient to eat like a centenarian, so you can live a longer, healthier life.

www.nutritionforlongevity.com

ORIGIN STRETCH & SPA

VIP Day of Wellness at Origin Stretch & Spa including ​One Custom IV Drip, One Vitamin Injection, One Signature VIP Facial, 50 min (1 on 1) Stretch and 50 min Infrared Sauna Session.

www.originstretchspa.com

OWYN

www.liveowyn.com

PATCHOLOGY

Only What You Need. 100% Plant-Based Protein Drinks. Uncompromised Taste. Free of the Top 8

Allergens. Complete Protein Nutrition.

Infused with uplifting Rose aromatherapy, these tea-infused eye gels will brighten your under eyes and boost your mood in ten minutes flat. Thanks to antioxidant-rich Hibiscus, skin-softening Coconut Extract and skin-conditioning Lotus Flower, your senses will be singing in no time.

www.patchology.com

PEPPERIDGE FARM DARK CHOCOLATE MILANO

Pepperidge Farm Dark Chocolate Milano 2-pack. The perfect balance of crisp cookies and rich, luxurious chocolate for a truly indulgent treat.

www.pepperidgefarm.com

PERRY ELLIS

Perry Ellis America is a versatile scent aligned with modern trends, yet timeless and classic with a spark of nostalgia. As with the Perry Ellis America ready to wear collections, which blur the lines between men’s and women’s, the fragrance is deliberately inclusive.

www.perryellis.com

PIXI BEAUTY

Pixi Beauty was created 20 years ago by makeup artist Petra Strand, whose passion is to create high quality, natural products with skin-loving ingredients for a healthy-looking glow. The GRAMMY gift set contains three items: the Glycolic Body Lotion improves the appearance of skin texture and tone; the Glow Mist gives a glowing, luminous and smooth complexion; and the Glitter-y Eye Quad is an eye twinkling quad of four pressed glitter-y shades!

www.pixibeauty.com

POP BEAUTY

ShakeUp your MakeUp with POP Beauty! This special GRAMMY gift set contains three products: the Lightshow Eye Palette creates dazzling effects with pigment-popping eye enhancers; Permanent Pout is a full-coverage liquid lipstick with a velvety, matte finish; and Flashadow is a liquid glitter eyeshadow that delivers a full on flash of sparkle to make eyes twinkle and POP!

www.popbeauty.com

PORTAL FROM FACEBOOK

Portal Mini from Facebook is a home video communications device that makes it easy to connect with loved ones, even when you’re miles apart. Portal comes with Alexa built-in to control your smart home and provide hands-free help. With a sleek design, the Portal Mini is also a smart photo frame that fits in anywhere at home.

https://portal.facebook.com/products/portal-mini/

PRINCE OF PEACE GINGER

Easy, convenient and tasty ways to enjoy the benefits of ginger. From warming the body to easing nausea, ginger can be enjoyed as a natural remedy year round.

www.princeofpeaceginger.com

PURELY ELIZABETH

Ancient Grain Granola: our classic blend of ancient grains + superfood seeds, lightly sweetened with hints of cinnamon and sea salt.

www.purelyelizabeth.com

QUIP

quip Refillable Floss was designed to make flossing more enjoyable, so you’ll actually ​want to floss. The slim, reusable container dispenses string with the click of a button and is sleek enough to toss into a bag for on-the-go flossing needs. The ADA-accepted pre-marked, expanding string is measured out for daily use to make flossing easier and more effective.

www.getquip.com

RITA HAZAN SHINE BALM

Achieve beautifully smooth, shiny and healthy-looking hair at-home with the new Rita Hazan Shine Balm. The transformative and lightweight formula features an exclusive blend of color-protecting oils, ideal for dry, damaged hair. This reparative balm delivers enhanced shine and hydration, leaving hair soft and shiny—like you just left the salon.

www.ritahazan.com

ROCKSTAR JEWELRY

A beautiful raw Sapphire wrapped in sterling silver hanging from a 16” sterling silver chain.

https://squareup.com/store/rockstar-jewelry

SERUCELL

Activate the power of your skin from within. Serucell Serum with KFS Cellular Protein Complex is the world’s first and only dual-cell technology that optimizes hydration and harnesses the power of both Keratinocytes and Fibroblasts, two essential contributors to maintaining healthy, beautiful skin. Patented KFS includes a blend of more than 1,500 key skin nutrients to unlock your skin’s natural ability to restore, rejuvenate and replenish from the inside out. Serucell Serum empowers the UnderSkin’s natural ability to support new, healthy elastin and collagen for firmer skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improve skin tone and texture, and reveal smoother, more radiant skin.

www.serucell.com

STILL STANDING UNISEX FOOT SPRAY

New Still Standing Unisex Foot Spray is an A-List Celebrity and red carpet favorite now made for both women and men. It extends foot comfort up to 7x longer and prevents swelling when wearing flat or thin-soled shoes, higher heel “stiletto suffering,” or when standing or performing for longer periods. Still Standing is natural, made of cooling menthol and Certified eco-distilled Arnica, Aloe and Ilex and vitamins.

www.stillstandingspray.com

SOUL SHROPSHIRE

A candle designed to support well-being. A lifestyle choice.

www.soulcandles.co.uk

TALKSPACE

Talkspace​ is the global leader in online therapy. Its signature psychotherapy product connects individual users with a network of over 5,000 licensed therapists through an easy-to-use and HIPAA-compliant web and mobile platform and has been used by over 1 million people.

www.talkspace.com

TAOS BEE

Honeybee Balm is hive to skin! This is a solid serum for lips & face, in a biodegradable tube! Bzzzzzzzzzzz on!

www.taosbee.com

TAPS FOR HOPE AFGHAN LAPIS BRACELET

Sponsored by TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the TAPS for Hope bracelet is an initiative of love and sacrifice benefiting families of fallen military. This beautiful, deep blue bracelet is crafted from Lapis Lazuli, (meaning Stone of Heaven), a precious to semi-precious stone mined from one of the world’s oldest gem mines in Afghanistan. The intention of the TAPS for Hope project is to bring together widows of war from America and Afghanistan to honor the service and sacrifice of their fallen heroes.​

www.tapsforhope.org

TENZI DICE GAME

TENZI is the world’s fastest dice game. The first person to roll ten of the same number wins! TENZI: It’s a fun, fast frenzy.

www.tenzi.com

THE BEAUTY BOOK FOR BRAIN CANCER (EDITION 2)

Collectable 300-page coffee table book filled with celebrity portraits from well-known photographer Darren Tieste. All money raised from the sale of The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer is directed toward brain cancer treatment and research.

www.thebeautybook.org

THE HAPPINESS PLANNER

The Happiness Planner is designed to help you not only plan and manage your schedules & to-do lists, but also live a truly happy and fulfilled life by creating a life in alignment with who you are and embracing the power of positive thinking, mindfulness, gratitude, and self-development.

www.thehappinessplanner.com

THE RIGHT TO SHOWER

Right now, 550,000 people are experiencing homelessness and have limited or no access to the everyday services many of us take for granted, including a shower. The Right to Shower is working to fix that. We are a new line of head-to-toe cleansers that are crafted with the absolute best ingredients, sourced responsibly and formulated with care. In our first year, the Right to Shower is committing 100% of profits to mobile shower initiatives that allow people experiencing homelessness access to a shower.

www.therighttoshower.com

THROAT COAT EUCALYPTUS TEA FROM TRADITIONAL MEDICINALS

If you’re a fan of the original Throat Coat tea, you’ll love the new Throat Coat Eucalyptus. Doubling the power of your tea bag, this tea delivers throat-soothing support with the added benefit of respiratory relief from eucalyptus. Sip & soothe.

www.traditionalmedicinals.com

TIGER BALM

Whether you’re a world class athlete or weekend warrior, you can trust Tiger Balm for pain relief from muscle aches and strains. Gift set includes Active Muscle Spray, Active Muscle Gel, Active Muscle Rub, Ultra Strength Ointment and Pain Relieving Patch.

www.tigerbalm.us

TILE

Tile Sticker is the smallest member of the Tile family and the easiest tracking solution yet. It’s waterproof and comes with an adhesive back so it can be easily attached to virtually anything. With a three-year battery life, Tile Sticker is ideal for families and people on the go.

www.tile.com

TRU NIAGEN

Tru Niagen is clinically proven to increase your body’s levels of NAD, an invaluable resource important for cellular energy and repair.

www.truniagen.com

UPRIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

Gear up for award season with the UPRIGHT GO 2, the only smart wearable that helps you achieve Insta-worthy posture. This tiny device sits on your back and whenever you slouch, it reminds you to straighten up with a gentle vibration. In just 2 weeks of training with UPRIGHT, you’ll be ready to strike a taller, more confident red carpet pose.

www.uprightpose.com

VIOLET

Violet is a once daily pill to give you relief from monthly breast pain. Fight monthly breast pain, tenderness and discomfort with Violet. Violet is like a vitamin for your breasts: not only does it alleviate monthly PMS pain and discomfort, it contributes to the long-term health of your breasts, too.

WHISPS CHEESE CRISPS

www.violetdaily.com

CHEESED TO PERFECTION! Light, crunchy Whisps Cheese Crisps are made of 100% “wheel” cheese for a deliciously low carb, high protein and gluten free snack to beat even your cheesiest cravings.

www.whisps.com

YOOBTAPE BY YEN THE LABEL

Celebrity stylists and International Haute Couture Designer’s choice in bust support tape. Organic Cotton, double sided bust tape that’s waterproof, hypoallergenic and gentle to sensitive skin.

www.yoobtape.com

******** OFFICIAL GRAMMY CELEBRATION GIFT ********

MOISTURE MIRACLE

This year’s signature Celebration gift is a four-piece set that includes Moisture Miracle (1) Aloe & Coconut Water Pre-Shampoo, (2) Honey & Coconut Oil Shampoo, (3) Honey, Chocolate & Coconut Oil Conditioner and (4) Five Essential Oils.

www.strengthofnature.com