Sammi’s Favorite Things: Big Demi Energy With Demi Burnett

October 11, 2025 Sammi Turano Sammi's Favorite Things 0

Originally posted on May 1, 2020 @ 3:39 pm

I love a good podcast. They are a nice way to learn about different topics and people. I just recently discovered Demi Burnett’s new podcast called  Big Demi Energy and I am already addicted. The Bachelor alum is only one episode in and there is no doubt the show is here to stay.

Her debut episode featured fellow Bachelor alums Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, who were married last summer. The trio discussed the show, life and everything in between, including how the fan favorite couple eventually got their fairy tale ending. Future episodes promise more of the same….fun, friendship and of course gossip.

Demi has a Brandi Glanville personality (unfiltered) with a sense of humor that will leave you laughing and smiling for hours.

Listening to Demi is like having a fun girlfriend to shoot the breeze with and tell it like it is. She is sassy and a little bit badassy, but most of all, someone who keeps you coming back for more. Demi is the friend we all love in our group and exactly what we need in times like this.

Her podcast can be heard on PodcastOne.

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Dundie Awards Generator
  2. Sammi’s Favorite Things: Olen Skincare
  3. Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Science of Rick and Morty
  4. Sammi’s Favorite Things: Bumpin’ Blends
See also  Sammi’s Favorite Things: Hindsight: The Day Before
About Sammi Turano 7410 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*