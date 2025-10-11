Sammi’s Favorite Things: Girlfriend Box

Originally posted on May 1, 2020

Need a gift for the woman in your life? Look no further than the Girlfriend Box. The company offers three different versions, so there is guaranteed to be something for everyone. Check out more information below.

Why not treat a deserving lady to the Girlfriend Box, founded by young self-made entrepreneur Arianny Celeste. Originating out of Celeste’s personal experience helping male fans figure out just what to gift the most important women in their lives, the Girlfriend Box takes the guesswork and stress out of special occasions. Each box includes the trendiest clothing, jewelry, and beauty items! 

The Fitness Box – $29.00

We all need that extra motivation! This box includes 3-5 health and wellness products to help her break a sweat.

Just Jewels Box – $29.00

Includes four pieces valued at $100. A collection of items she will love and perfect for any occasion! 

Out of This World Box – $39.00

Includes a Tie-Dye Hoodie, Lovestoned Energy Detox Pack, 2-for-1 Palo Santo smudging stick, Selenite Crystal, Lovestoned Moon + Star Earrings, Sunless Beauty Celestial Body Self Tanner, and Elegance Teeth Whitening Gel Pen. 

