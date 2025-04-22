Rust Releases New Trailer

Movies Previews videos

Synopsis:

In 1880s Wyoming, recently orphaned Lucas Hollister (Patrick Scott McDermott) accidentally kills a rancher and is sentenced to hang. In a twist of fate, his estranged grandfather, the notorious outlaw Harland Rust (Academy Award nominee Alec Baldwin), breaks him out of jail and takes him on the run toward Mexico. As they flee across the unforgiving wilderness, the fugitive pair must outrun the determined U.S. Marshal Wood Helm (Josh Hopkins) and a ruthless bounty hunter named “Preacher” (Travis Fimmel).
General Info:

  • Directed by: Joel Souza
  • Screenplay by: Joel Souza
  • Story by: Joel Souza and Alec Baldwin
  • Cast: Alec Baldwin, Frances Fisher, Josh Hopkins, Travis Fimmel, Patrick Scott McDermott, Devon Werkheiser, Rhys Coiro, Xander Berkeley, Jake Busey, Abraham Benrubi, Travis Hammer, Nick Farnell, Sam Carson, Richard Gunn, Easton Malcolm
  • Produced by: Alec Baldwin, Matt DelPiano, Grant Hill, Anjul Nigam, Ryan Donnell Smith
  • Producers: Melina Spadone, Ryan Winterstern, and Nathan Klingher
  • Executive Produced by: Matthew Hutchins, Stephen Marinaccio, Allen Cheney, Rachel Robinson-Zetzer, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Stephen Hays, Peter Graham, Carter Boehm, Richard Gray
  • Running Time: 139 minutes
  • Theatrical Distribution by: Falling Forward Films and VOD distribution by Ascending Media Group

 

