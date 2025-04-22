ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022
Recaps

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Dubai Snark and Highlights for 6/22/2022

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on June 24, 2022 @ 10:08 pm

  • Does Caroline’s age keep changing. She was 46, 43 and now 45? What is her REAL age?
  • Wait, Sergio will leave Caroline if she can’t have a baby? Did I hear that correctly?
  • This salon seems like it is going to be amazing!
  • The lower the number, the more prestigious the car is in Dubai.
  • $33 million for an effing LISENCE PLATE? Also, how the EFF do you upgrade from a BENTLEY? Isn’t that the king of all cars?
  • Mina Roe made eight figures last year. Impressive.
  • Lesa’s kids are so cute!
  • Ayan ran away from her wedding to be with her current husband? I didn’t know that.
  • How is a small cup considered a supersized ice cream?
  • Caroline B is the sweetest mom. It is obvious she loves her son and wants to protect him.
  • Caroline S’s lunch with Nina seems awkward AF.
  • This party looks fun, but the women fighting is ruining it, just saying.
  • Half this episode has been these women fighting at this party. ::headdesk::
  • More next week, stay tuned!
