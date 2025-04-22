We Were Liars News

Today, Prime Video released first-look images from the mystery thriller based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart, “We Were Liars.” All eight episodes will be available on June 18, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“We Were Liars” follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.

Starring “the Liars”: Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman, Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis; alongside Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil, and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

The series is written and executive produced by co-showrunners Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Legacies”) and Carina Adly MacKenzie (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “The Originals”). Also executive producing are Emily Cummins (“The Endgame,” “Vampire Academy”) for My So-Called Company and the novel’s author, E. Lockhart. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amazon MGM Studios are behind the project. The novel is published by Delacorte Press, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books.

