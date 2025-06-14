Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Separation Rumors
TV News

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Separation Rumors

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 22, 2023 @ 1:50 pm

 

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Separation Rumors

UPDATE 7/10: It has been announced that cameras will pick up and address Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship and it will be covered during the next season of RHOBH.

Not so fast! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky released a statement overnight denying rumors of their separation. Check it out below.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years
  2. Mauricio Umansky Recovering from Surgery After Skiing Accident
  3. Masterchef’s Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Fifth Child
  4. Wendy Williams and Husband Split
See also  Heidi Klum Returns to Project Runway

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

earn passive money with an ai blog.