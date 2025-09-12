Scare Tactics Tune In Alert

“Scare Tactics” is coming to Netflix June 29 (aka midnight Friday!) with an all-new take on episodes hosted by Tracy Morgan: For the first time in Scare Tactics history, these episodes will be available UNCENSORED – just as the “showbiz gods” intended.

Scare Tactics is the hit hidden camera series with a Sci Fi twist. The comedy/reality show hosted by Tracy Morgan (30 Rock, SNL) takes advantage of the age-old practice of friends playing practical jokes on each other. “Boo” is one of the oldest tricks in the book. Scare Tactics is simply “Boo” – with a budget.

Set up by friends and family members, the show’s unwitting “stars” are caught off guard and on camera in elaborately staged horror hoaxes involving movie-style special effects and expert make-up. From alien abductions to encounters with the undead to brushes with the paranormal, it’s all about making people “believe the unbelievable.”

What separates Scare Tactics from other hidden camera shows is the cinematic shooting and editing style that gives each piece the look and feel of a scary movie. In the end, our audience delights in being “in on the joke”, first laughing AT our victims, then WITH them as the prank is revealed. Scare Tactics pranks have been voted #1 in ALL FOUR of VH1’s “40 Greatest Pranks” specials. Also, VH1’s “The Short List” ranked the Scare Tactics babysitting prank, “Channeling the Dead” as the #1 Reality Show Freak Out of all time!

Originally airing on the Syfy Channel, the premiere episode of Scare Tactics was the most watched cable program in adults 18-49. Delivery among males 18-49 and 18-34 was the best ever for a series premiere in Syfy Channel History.