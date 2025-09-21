The 71st Emmy Awards 2019: All The Winners

Tonight is the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. TVGrapevine will be giving updates of winners throughout the night.

Lead Actress, Comedy

WINNER Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Lead Actor, Comedy

WINNER Bill Hader, “Barry”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Director for a Comedy Series

WINNER Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag”

Alec Berg, “Barry” (“The Audition”)

Mark Cendrowski, “The Big Bang Theory”

Bill Hader, “Barry” (“ronny/lily”)

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“We’re Going to the Catskills!”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“All Alone”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Barry”

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, “Pen15”

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, “Russian Doll” (“Nothing in This World Is Easy”)

David Mandel, “Veep”

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, “The Good Place”

Allison Silverman, “Russian Doll” (“A Warm Body”)

Supporting Actress, Comedy

WINNER Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”

Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

WINNER Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Stephen Root, “Barry”

Guest Actor, Comedy

WINNER Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Matt Damon, “Saturday Night Live”

Robert De Niro, “Saturday Night Live”

Peter MacNicol, “Veep”

John Mulaney, “Saturday Night Live”

Adam Sandler, “Saturday Night Live”

Rufus Sewell, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Guest Actress, Comedy

WINNER Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Sandra Oh, “Saturday Night Live”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Kristin Scott Thomas, “Fleabag”

Fiona Shaw, “Fleabag”

Emma Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Directing for a Limited Series

WINNER Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”

Ava DuVernay, “When They See Us”

Thomas Kail, “Fosse/Verdon” (“Who’s Got the Pain”)

Stephen Frears, “A Very English Scandal”

Ben Stiller, “Escape at Dannemora”

Jessica Yu, “Fosse/Verdon” (“Glory”)

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”

Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Reality Competition Program

WINNER “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Guest Actor, Drama

WINNER Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael Angarano, “This Is Us”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”

Kumail Nanjiani, “The Twilight Zone”

Glynn Turman, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Guest Actress, Drama

WINNER Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Cicely Tyson, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Carice van Houten, “Game of Thrones”

Informational Series or Special

WINNER “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” (CNN)

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” (Netflix)

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (A&E)

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” (Netflix)

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Lifetime)

Directing for a Reality Program

WINNER Hisham Abed, “Queer Eye”

Patrick McManus, “American Ninja Warrior”

Nick Murray, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ken Fuchs, “Shark Tank”

Bertram van Munster, “The Amazing Race”

Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER “State of the Union”

“An Emmy for Megan”

“Hack Into Broad City”

“It’s Bruno”

“Special”

Outstanding Actor, Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER Chris O’Dowd, “State of the Union”

Patton Oswalt, “An Emmy for Megan”

Jimmy Fallon, “Beto Breaks the Internet”

Ed Begley Jr., “Ctrl Alt Delete”

Ryan O’Connell, “Special”

Outstanding Actress, Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER Rosamund Pike, “State of the Union”

Ilana Glazer, “Hack Into Broad City”

Abbi Jacobson, “Hack Into Broad City”

Jessica Hecht, “Special”

Punam Patel, “Special”

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

WINNER “Creating Saturday Night Live”

“Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look)”

“Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out of the Closet”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait of a Queen”

Short Form Variety Series

WINNER “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

“Billy on the Street”

“Gay of Thrones”

“Honest Trailers”

“The Randy Rainbow Show”

Directing for a Variety Special

WINNER Thom Zimny, “Springsteen on Broadway”

Ben Winston, “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool”

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Ed Burke, “Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé”

James Burrows and Andy Fisher, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’”

Glenn Weiss, “The Oscars”

Writing for a Variety Special

WINNER Hannah Gadsby, “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette”

Adam Sandler, “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh”

Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Growing”

Matt Roberts, “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool”

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, “Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé”

Wanda Sykes, “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”

Variety Special (taped)

WINNER “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool” (CBS)

“Hannah Gadsby: Nanette” (Netflix)

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix)

“Springsteen On Broadway” (Netflix)

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)

Variety special (live)

WINNER “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear”(ABC)

“The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards” (NBC)

“The 61st Grammy Awards” (CBS)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“RENT” (FOX)

“72nd Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Reality Host

WINNER RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

James Corden, “The World’s Best”

Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games”

Marie Kondo, “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER “United Shades Of America with Kamau Bell” (CNN)

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel)

“Life Below Zero” (National Geographic)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

“Somebody Feed Phil” (Netflix)

Structured Reality Program

WINNER “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” (Netflix)

“Who Do You Think You Are?” (TLC)

Television Movie

WINNER “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime)

“My Dinner With Hervé” (HBO)

Lead Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio Del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

WINNER Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl”

Russell T Davies, “A Very English Scandal”

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, “When They See Us”

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, “Escape at Dannemora” (“Episode 7”)

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, “Escape at Dannemora” (“Episode 6”)

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, “Fosse/Verdon”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”

Paul Dano, “Escape at Dannemora”

John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”

Lead Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Best Limited Series

WINNER “Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

Writing for a Variety Series

WINNER “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Documentary Now!”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Variety Talk Series

WINNER “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Director for a Variety Series

WINNER Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”

Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, “Documentary Now!”

Derek Waters, “Drunk History”

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino and Dan Mazer, “Who Is America?”

Variety Sketch Series

WINNER “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman” (Hulu)

“Who Is America?” (Showtime)

Supporting Actress, Drama

WINNER Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Writing for a Drama Series

WINNER Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones”

Emerald Fennell, “Killing Eve”

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul”

Jed Mercurio, “Bodyguard”

Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Supporting Actor, Drama

WINNER Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Alfie Allen, “Game Of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Lisa Brühlmann, “Killing Eve”

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” (“The Iron Throne”)

Adam McKay, “Succession”

David Nutter, “Game of Thrones”(The Last of the Starks”)

Daina Reid, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones” (“The Long Night”)

Lead Actor, Drama

WINNER Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Lead Actress, Drama

WINNER Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Best Drama

WINNER “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)