Mountain Climer to Release Paper Gowns

Jeremy Climer, the creative force behind Mountain Climer, unveils “Paper Gowns,” a gripping reflection on life’s final moments. Releasing on February 28th and produced by Paul Mahern (John Mellencamp, The Blake Babies), the track brings together an all-star lineup, including Heidi Lynne Gluck, Shannon Hayden, Devon Ashley, and David England, weaving a rich sonic tapestry of raw emotion and atmospheric instrumentation.

“Paper Gowns” explores the fleeting nature of time and the weight of past choices. Initially conceived as a slow ballad, Mahern pushed the band to pick up the tempo, adding a sense of urgency that contrasts the song’s dark themes. “Shannon’s guitar work is like a little bit of sugar to help the medicine go down,” Climer notes.

The song emerged from a spontaneous and organic recording process—Climer entered the studio with only voice memo demos, trusting Mahern and his hand-picked musicians to build the songs in real-time. “We played like we had been a band for ten years,” Climer recalls. “To borrow Paul’s word, it was magical.”

In addition to releasing new music, Climer has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the album Before You Turn Out the Lights, the full-length project that features “Paper Gowns.” Hosted on GiveSendGo, the campaign allows fans to contribute directly to the recording, production, and distribution efforts, helping bring this deeply personal collection of songs to life. Supporters can learn more and donate at GiveSendGo.com/BeforeYouTurnOutTheLights.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN CLIMER:

Jeremy Climer’s journey spans from small-town Indiana to cities across the country, shaped by his love of punk, alternative rock, and classic songwriting. His 2022 debut, I’m Not Enough & That’s Okay, was a deeply personal project that laid the groundwork for his evolution as Mountain Climer. In 2023, he released two EPs and a single, collaborating with Travis Dolan of Level 32 Studio in Denver.

With Paper Gowns, Climer continues his sonic exploration, pushing the boundaries of storytelling through music.

ABOUT THE SINGLE:

PAPER GOWNS
Release Date: February 28, 2025

Musicians:
Jeremy Climer – Vocals, Acoustic Guitar
Heidi Lynne Gluck – Bass, Piano, Backing Vocals
Shannon Hayden – Cello, Electric Guitar
Devon Ashley – Drums & Percussion
David England – Lead Guitar

Produced, Recorded, Mixed & Mastered by Paul Mahern
Recorded at Primary Sound Studios & Mahern Audio (Bloomington, IN)
Additional Prod. at Ten Boats Studio (Broomfield, CO) & Gluck Recording (Lawrence, KS)

MOUNTAIN CLIMER ONLINE:

SOUNDCLOUD | BANDCAMP | SPOTIFY
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

