MeTV Remembers Dustin Diamond

As a generation mourns the loss of actor Dustin Diamond, MeTV will present select episodes of Saved By The Bell showcasing his character Screech, the beloved, geeky classmate that made Diamond a fan favorite. The tribute will air Sunday, February 7th from 7am-10am ET/PT.

Updated from the earlier TV series Good Morning, Miss Bliss, Saved by the Bell originally aired from 1989 to 1993. Its success spawned several series offshoots including Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which Diamond also starred in, as well as two made-for-TV movies.

More recently, Diamond appeared in several reality television series including the fifth season of Celebrity Fit Club, The Weakest Link and Celebrity Boxing 2. In December 2013, Diamond was featured on an episode of OWN’s Where Are They Now? and was cast on the 12th season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Diamond died from lung cancer on Monday at the age of 44.

Sunday, February 7th

7am ET/PT – “Screech’s Woman”

Trying to cheer Screech up so he’ll complete their science project, Zack pretends to know a girl who is interested in him.

7:30am ET/PT “The Gift”

After a freak accident, Screech can predict the future – an ability Zach uses to his advantage.

8am ET/PT – “Beauty and the Screech”

After discovering she is failing in science, Kelly is tutored by Screech, and soon develops a crush on him.

8:30am ET/PT – “Screech’s Birthday”

After the gang forgets Screech’s birthday, he gets revenge by sending them all to detention, not knowing they’re planning a surprise party in Mr. Belding’s office.

9am ET/PT – “House Party”

Screech’s parents leave for Graceland. While they are gone, the gang accidentally breaks his mother’s Elvis statue. With only a little money, they decide to hold a party to get a new statue before his mother finds out.

9:30am ET/PT – “Check Your Mate”

After Screech makes it to the all-city chess finals, Zack and Slater make a bet with Valley that he will win, which soon leads to trouble.

For the complete MeTV Network schedule, please visit www.metv.com/schedule.