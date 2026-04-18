Matlock Recap for Day One

Matlock on CBS opens with Matty telling Alfie about Joey possibly falling off the wagon. Alfie is very confused and while Matty tries to explain things gently, Edwin tells him that Joey knew about him all along, upsetting Alfie. He kicks them out and goes to sleep while Matty and Edwin argue.

Granted, there is no easy way to do this, but right before the kid goes to bed? This is what dreams nightmares are made of.

Edwin is upset Matty talks to AI Ellie. I am with him on this, it is creepy, unrealistic and can cause many problems.

Olympia and Hunter work on another case involving a woman named Debra, who owns Eternal Glamour……somehow this leads to Edwin posing as an IRS agent to take her down and Matty snarking on his acting skills.

Alfie worries about Joey and I just want to hug him.

Olympia gets Sarah her oat milk drink with an extra shot as a way to butter her up and get her back on her team. Sarah needs more time.

Travis is a former student of Olympia’s who lost his dad in a hit and run…..and blames a man named Michael Hammond, who was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident. He wants help and wants it NOW since the case is that afternoon. Since they were supposed to meet, Travis blames himself for his father’s death.

I want to hug him too.

The case begins and the defendant says there is no case since Michael passed a DUI checkpoint and there was no blood on the car. Olympia needs evidence or be held accountable for frivolous litigation.

Debra is at the firm to see Senior. Julian goes to talk to them before they work on her tax issue case. Senior seems confused, so Julian volunteers to help since he is planning on taking Senior down.

Edwin is acting as the IRS person for Julian…..but they want him to go to the firm. Edwin explains that Shae knows him as Dude from Texas and Olympia and Matty were seen as Karaoke girls….so this can be very bad. The two men fake argue, turning Debra on.

Sarah and Hunter go over the pros and cons of working with Olympia.

Shae and Matty have a yappuccino so they can plan a lunch date….which is code for getting Shae the heck out of the office so she won’t see Edwin.

Hunter finds a possible witness for the hit and run in a tattoo parlor. He pulls a Burton Guster by getting scared, so Matty comes to the rescue and pretends she wants some ink in order to get him talking.

However, Joey wants to meet with him to talk, promising he is sober.

Matty finally gets to the nitty gritty of the case….and gets video of Michael parked illegally by the shop washing his car. They have a case!

Edwin is not happy that Matty is meeting Joey since he has all but given up on him.

Michael claims he washed his car since he got sick from food poisoning. Olympia calls him out, as does Travis…..causing them to come to blows with both Michael and his daughter. Hunter comforts Travis as he breaks down.

We all need a Hunter in our lives.

Joey admits to using again but promises to get help and claims he is going to meetings. Edwin blows up at him while Matty tries to calm everyone down.

AI Ellie thinks somehow Michael’s daughter and boyfriend might be involved and Michael is covering their tracks. Matty gets caught and upsets both Edwin and Alfie.

Raise your hand if you saw this coming…..all of us?

Tattoo Dude draws Matty a special catbird tattoo, which is what she said she would get if she ever got one. He talks about his tattoo in honor of his brother and somehow this leads to her getting the tattoo stenciled on her arm. Tattoo dude tells her about a bike pinned to the car.

The daughter admits she went to pick up Michael by biking to the bar. It turns out she is the one that hit Travis’s father since she lost control of the car when Michael began throwing up.

Travis runs out to get air.

Matty talks to AI Ellie, only to be caught by Olympia. They have a heart-to-heart where Matty admits she is afraid of being blamed for Ellie’s addiction and having to say goodbye again.

Edwin shows up as the fake IRS dude and gets into a fake fight with Julian. Debra tries to get them to calm down and takes Julian outside to walk it off…..and to hit on him…..all so Edwin can steal the records from Debra’s bag

As Matty rushes to make copies, Shae arrives in the office and Debra realizes she forgot her phone in the conference room…..leading to a close call of Matty getting caught by Debra and a scary moment where Edwin and Matty get caught by Shae.

Matty tells Shae to not ask any questions….and for now Shae is showing up for her. This is as good as a mean girl promising to keep quiet about her best friend’s secret crush and then blabbing it to everyone.

Travis opens up to Matty about her PTSD and she tries to offer some support.

Hunter and Sarah continue to talk about her future.

Edwin and Matty talk about the case and Joey. She wants to know why he is so angry and thinks he has PTSD from Ellie. He admits Joey disappearing caused him to spiral because it brought him back to when Ellie died.

Sarah decides to wait until the merger to decide her fate and Olympia agrees she is worth the wait.

Joey apologizes to Edwin and Alfie.

Matty and AI Ellie have one last conversation where Matty shows off her new catbird tattoo….which is a way she always has Ellie by her side.

Olympia calls Matty to say they got the proof that ties Senior to the hush money…..all thanks to Debra…..his accomplice.