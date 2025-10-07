The Masked Singer: Swan Song

October 6, 2025 Sammi Turano Recaps 0

Masked singer
The Masked Singer: The Swan in the “It Never Hurts to Mask: Group C Playoffs” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX Media LLC.

Originally posted on March 18, 2020 @ 10:28 pm

Tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on Fox revealed the identity of The Swan. There were many guesses, including Megan Fox, Kristen Stewart and Mila Kunis, but in the end it was………..

BELLA THORNE

THE SWAN’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/H-5_E3h2JRM

“THE SWAN’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/7RdFsScT-Ps

 WILL ARNETT JOINS THE PANELIST DESK,AS THE FINAL THREE OF “GROUP C” MAKE IT TO THE “SUPER NINE” ON AN ALL-NEW“THE MASKED SINGER”WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 @ 8/7c

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Fox’s the Masked Singer Reveals Latest Celebrity Performer
  2. The Masked Singer: Poodle Revealed
  3. Raven Revealed on The Masked Singer
  4. The Masked Singer Alien Revealed
See also  Big Brother All Stars Recap for 10/5/2020: Final Six
About Sammi Turano 7403 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*