The Masked Singer: Swan Song

Originally posted on March 18, 2020 @ 10:28 pm
Tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on Fox revealed the identity of The Swan. There were many guesses, including Megan Fox, Kristen Stewart and Mila Kunis, but in the end it was………..
BELLA THORNE
THE SWAN’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/H-5_E3h2JRM
“THE SWAN’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/7RdFsScT-Ps
WILL ARNETT JOINS THE PANELIST DESK,AS THE FINAL THREE OF “GROUP C” MAKE IT TO THE “SUPER NINE” ON AN ALL-NEW“THE MASKED SINGER”WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 @ 8/7c
