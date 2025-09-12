Only Murders in the Building Recap for After You

The second episode of season five’s Only Murders in the Building opens with doormen talking to a woman for a project she is working on. They talk about what they do, helping women give birth and losing people who live in the building.

Lester is shown in a flashback, talking about his 32 years as a doorman and his dashed dreams of being an actor. We see his start as a doorman and being mentored by a veteran doorman.

The woman wants to hear a story, and he chuckles at the idea of sharing it with her for the study.

We see George (the veteran doorman) and Lester meet Bunny, who is obsessed with playing the lottery. George warns Lester about Bunny asking for numbers to use (which she does) and how to look out for the small stuff, including Mr. Dimas coming home with NOT Mrs. Dimas and meeting baby Mabel.

This leads to Lester getting used to working in the building and meeting Oliver, who tries to fake an injury and bribe him into getting a unit in the building. We also see him meet Charles in his Brazzos heyday.

Lester also meets an opera singer, who he calls Florence because she sings like a nightingale. However, it turns out to be his future with Lorrianne, and we see their love story come to life.

There is also flashbacks to a Christmas party where Howard is with his mom, who is demanding he meet a nice girl and give her grandbabies. We also see him bond with Mabel as she grows up, as well as Oliver and Teddy working on another musical, causing Oliver to neglect his family, and Charles and Sazz prepare for another project.

George gets an envelope with lots of money and Lester wants in on whatever he is doing….only to be told no dice…..until the elevator is modernized and the elevator doorman is no longer needed. Enter Nicky.

It turns out George is retiring and wants Lester to take over his part of the illegal gambling ring Nicky is running. George tells Lester goodbye and to take care of his building.

Cue a montage of Lester helping people in the building, collecting money from Nicky and the trio working on the case. We even see Mabel all grown up with her friends, including Tim Kono.

An older Lester asks Nicky for the night off to take his wife to dinner. When Nicky turns him down, Lester says he wants out. However, Nicky blackmails him into staying.

Oliver calls Lester after his wife leaves him and gives him some words of wisdom so he will bounce right back. He says he isn’t going anywhere.

We see more of Lester’s life as a doorman, his love of birds and helping Howard after his mom’s dies. He also helps Charles as he falls on hard times, thanks to Nicky’s payday and words of wisdom.

This leads to our trip getting together for the podcast post-fire as Lester reflects on the murders in the building, telling his wife he needs help.

Cue him training the new doorman, who is a lot like him when he was younger. He shows him the ropes and tells him to never talk to Nicky.

He says his story is a shared story with the others in the building as his death is mourned and the trio looks into what happened. They see the police report that says his death was accidental, but they aren’t buying it.

Lester is shown running and hitting his head….as someone takes the key he dropped.