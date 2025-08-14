Masterchef Junior Recap for Gordon Demo
Originally posted on October 7, 2024 @ 6:22 pm
Masterchef Junior Recap for Gordon Demo
-It is semifinals night on Masterchef Junior! One cook will be eliminated before the grand finale next week.
-The final four will have to copy Chef Gordon Ramsay in a demonstration to prep them for the penultimate cooking challenge.
-They will have to break down a duck, similar to how a chicken would be broken down.
-The poor kiddos look so confused. I am right there with them….I could never do this.
-Once the ducks are broken down, they must cook a duck dish alongside Chef Gordon Ramsay himself. Everything must be done at the same time, and they must all make the exact same duck a l’orange. They will have an additional sixty seconds to plate.
-I am overwhelmed just watching this!
-Remy got yelled at for telling a joke, which seems to stress her out.
-The pressure is on, and the kids get more and more overwhelmed.
-Poor Asher seems to be struggling and falling behind.
-Bryson also falls behind and tries to rush things, only to make things worse.
-Remy’s sauce burns.
-The kids are in the home stretch with plating.
-Bryson continues to fall behind and ends up in tears due to his plating being messed up.
-Michael hugging Bryson is by far one of my favorite moments of the series. The other kids joining in on the hug makes me cry.
-One by one, the judges taste each dish, commenting on the cook, flavor and presentation.
-Remy’s dish is perfectly cooked.
-Michael’s dish is almost identical to Chef Gordon Ramsay’s and tastes even better.
-Bryson’s dish is messy, but the duck is well-cooked. The broccolini is charred.
-Asher’s dish is missing the sauce and the duck is undercooked.
-Michael wins the challenge and is in the finale.
-Remy is also in the finale.
-Bryson and Asher are in the bottom two, with Asher going home.
-Finale next week! Stay tuned!