Masterchef 10 Winner is Announced

After Some of The Biggest Challenges in MASTERCHEF History,

The Season 10 Finale Came Down to THREEIncredible Home Cooks:

Sarah (31, San Diego, CA), Nick (22, Barrington, RI) and Dorian (45, Cartersville, GA) Dorian Took the Top Prize with the Following Menu:

Appetizer:

Seared Scallops with Cornmeal Tuille, Sweet Corn Puree and Pickled Swiss Chard.

Entrée:

Applewood Smoked Short Rib with Potato and Horseradish Gratin

Dessert:

Lemon Blueberry Tart with Blueberry and Cream Cheese Filling, Toasted Meringue and Pecan Crust.

Host/Executive Producer Gordon Ramsay and fellow judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich declared Dorian Hunter, from Cartersville, GA, Season 10 Winner

“What God has for you, it is for you. The only person standing in the way of your success is you, once you make the decision to get out of your own way, the possibilities are endless,” said Dorian. “Trust the process!”

Dorian was Awarded a $250,000 Grand Prize!