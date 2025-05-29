FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on December 14, 2022 @ 11:06 am

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

 

BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

 

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

 

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

 

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

 

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

 

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

 

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

 

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

 

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

 

BEST EDITING

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

 

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon

 

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

 

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

 

BEST COMEDY

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

 

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

 

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

 

BEST SONG

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

 

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

 

 

 

NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

 

AFTERSUN – 3

Best Actor – Paul Mescal

Best Young Actor/Actress – Frankie Corio

Best Original Screenplay – Charlotte Wells

 

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

ARGENTINA, 1985 – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

 

ARMAGEDDON TIME – 1

Best Young Actor/Actress – Banks Repeta

 

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER – 6

Best Picture

Best Director – James Cameron

Best Cinematography – Russell Carpenter

Best Production Design – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole

Best Editing – Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron

Best Visual Effects

 

BABYLON – 9

Best Picture

Best Actress – Margot Robbie

Best Director – Damien Chazelle

Best Cinematography – Linus Sandgren

Best Production Design – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

Best Editing – Tom Cross

Best Costume Design – Mary Zophres

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Score – Justin Hurwitz

 

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – 9

Best Picture

Best Actor – Colin Farrell

Best Supporting Actor – Brendan Gleeson

Best Supporting Actor – Barry Keoghan

Best Supporting Actress – Kerry Condon

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Martin McDonagh

Best Original Screenplay – Martin McDonagh

Best Comedy

 

BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

 

THE BATMAN – 3

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Score – Michael Giacchino

 

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – 6

Best Supporting Actress – Angela Bassett

Best Production Design – Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions

Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Song – Lift Me Up

 

BROS – 1

Best Comedy

 

CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY – 1

Best Young Actor/Actress – Bella Ramsey

 

CAUSEWAY – 1

Best Supporting Actor – Brian Tyree Henry

 

CLOSE – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

 

DECISION TO LEAVE – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

 

ELVIS – 7

Best Picture

Best Actor – Austin Butler

Best Director – Baz Luhrmann

Best Production Design – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Best Editing – Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond

Best Costume Design – Catherine Martin

Best Hair and Makeup

 

EMPIRE OF LIGHT – 1

Best Cinematography – Roger Deakins

 

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – 14

Best Picture

Best Actress – Michelle Yeoh

Best Supporting Actor – Ke Huy Quan

Best Supporting Actress – Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Supporting Actress – Stephanie Hsu

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Best Original Screenplay – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Best Production Design – Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim

Best Editing – Paul Rogers

Best Costume Design – Shirley Kurata

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Comedy

 

THE FABELMANS – 11

Best Picture

Best Actress – Michelle Williams

Best Supporting Actor – Paul Dano

Best Supporting Actor – Judd Hirsch

Best Young Actor/Actress – Gabriel LaBelle

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Steven Spielberg

Best Original Screenplay – Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Best Cinematography – Janusz Kaminski

Best Production Design – Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara

Best Score – John Williams

 

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY – 6

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Janelle Monáe

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Adapted Screenplay – Rian Johnson

Best Costume Design – Jenny Eagan

Best Comedy

 

GUILLERMO DEL TORO`S PINOCCHIO – 3

Best Animated Feature

Best Song – Ciao Papa

Best Score – Alexandre Desplat

 

LIVING – 2

Best Actor – Bill Nighy

Best Adapted Screenplay – Kazuo Ishiguro

 

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON – 1

Best Animated Feature

 

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH – 1

Best Animated Feature

 

RRR – 5

Best Picture

Best Director – S. S. Rajamouli

Best Visual Effects

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Song – Naatu Naatu

 

SHE SAID – 1

Best Adapted Screenplay – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

 

TÁR – 7

Best Picture

Best Actress – Cate Blanchett

Best Director – Todd Field

Best Original Screenplay – Todd Field

Best Cinematography – Florian Hoffmeister

Best Editing – Monika Willi

Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir

 

TILL – 2

Best Actress – Danielle Deadwyler

Best Young Actor/Actress – Jalyn Hall

 

TOP GUN: MAVERICK – 6

Best Picture

Best Actor – Tom Cruise

Best Cinematography – Claudio Miranda

Best Editing – Eddie Hamilton

Best Visual Effects

Best Song – Hold My Hand

 

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS – 1

Best Comedy

 

TURNING RED – 1

Best Animated Feature

 

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT – 1

Best Comedy

 

WENDELL & WILD – 1

Best Animated Feature

 

THE WHALE – 4

Best Actor – Brendan Fraser

Best Young Actor/Actress – Sadie Sink

Best Adapted Screenplay – Samuel D. Hunter

Best Hair and Makeup

 

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING – 1

Best Song – Carolina

 

WHITE NOISE – 1

Best Song – New Body Rhumba

 

THE WOMAN KING – 4

Best Actress – Viola Davis

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Gina Prince-Bythewood

Best Costume Design – Gersha Phillips

 

WOMEN TALKING – 6

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Jessie Buckley

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Sarah Polley

Best Adapted Screenplay – Sarah Polley

Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir

