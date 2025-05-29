FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
Originally posted on December 14, 2022 @ 11:06 am
BEST PICTURE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
BEST EDITING
Tom Cross – Babylon
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Tár
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin – Elvis
Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
Mary Zophres – Babylon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COMEDY
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
BEST SONG
Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR
New Body Rhumba – White Noise
BEST SCORE
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
AFTERSUN – 3
Best Actor – Paul Mescal
Best Young Actor/Actress – Frankie Corio
Best Original Screenplay – Charlotte Wells
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
ARGENTINA, 1985 – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
ARMAGEDDON TIME – 1
Best Young Actor/Actress – Banks Repeta
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER – 6
Best Picture
Best Director – James Cameron
Best Cinematography – Russell Carpenter
Best Production Design – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole
Best Editing – Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron
Best Visual Effects
BABYLON – 9
Best Picture
Best Actress – Margot Robbie
Best Director – Damien Chazelle
Best Cinematography – Linus Sandgren
Best Production Design – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
Best Editing – Tom Cross
Best Costume Design – Mary Zophres
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Score – Justin Hurwitz
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – 9
Best Picture
Best Actor – Colin Farrell
Best Supporting Actor – Brendan Gleeson
Best Supporting Actor – Barry Keoghan
Best Supporting Actress – Kerry Condon
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Martin McDonagh
Best Original Screenplay – Martin McDonagh
Best Comedy
BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
THE BATMAN – 3
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Visual Effects
Best Score – Michael Giacchino
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – 6
Best Supporting Actress – Angela Bassett
Best Production Design – Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions
Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Visual Effects
Best Song – Lift Me Up
BROS – 1
Best Comedy
CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY – 1
Best Young Actor/Actress – Bella Ramsey
CAUSEWAY – 1
Best Supporting Actor – Brian Tyree Henry
CLOSE – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
DECISION TO LEAVE – 1
Best Foreign Language Film
ELVIS – 7
Best Picture
Best Actor – Austin Butler
Best Director – Baz Luhrmann
Best Production Design – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
Best Editing – Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond
Best Costume Design – Catherine Martin
Best Hair and Makeup
EMPIRE OF LIGHT – 1
Best Cinematography – Roger Deakins
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – 14
Best Picture
Best Actress – Michelle Yeoh
Best Supporting Actor – Ke Huy Quan
Best Supporting Actress – Jamie Lee Curtis
Best Supporting Actress – Stephanie Hsu
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Best Original Screenplay – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Best Production Design – Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim
Best Editing – Paul Rogers
Best Costume Design – Shirley Kurata
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Visual Effects
Best Comedy
THE FABELMANS – 11
Best Picture
Best Actress – Michelle Williams
Best Supporting Actor – Paul Dano
Best Supporting Actor – Judd Hirsch
Best Young Actor/Actress – Gabriel LaBelle
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Steven Spielberg
Best Original Screenplay – Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
Best Cinematography – Janusz Kaminski
Best Production Design – Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara
Best Score – John Williams
GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY – 6
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Janelle Monáe
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Adapted Screenplay – Rian Johnson
Best Costume Design – Jenny Eagan
Best Comedy
GUILLERMO DEL TORO`S PINOCCHIO – 3
Best Animated Feature
Best Song – Ciao Papa
Best Score – Alexandre Desplat
LIVING – 2
Best Actor – Bill Nighy
Best Adapted Screenplay – Kazuo Ishiguro
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON – 1
Best Animated Feature
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH – 1
Best Animated Feature
RRR – 5
Best Picture
Best Director – S. S. Rajamouli
Best Visual Effects
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Song – Naatu Naatu
SHE SAID – 1
Best Adapted Screenplay – Rebecca Lenkiewicz
TÁR – 7
Best Picture
Best Actress – Cate Blanchett
Best Director – Todd Field
Best Original Screenplay – Todd Field
Best Cinematography – Florian Hoffmeister
Best Editing – Monika Willi
Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir
TILL – 2
Best Actress – Danielle Deadwyler
Best Young Actor/Actress – Jalyn Hall
TOP GUN: MAVERICK – 6
Best Picture
Best Actor – Tom Cruise
Best Cinematography – Claudio Miranda
Best Editing – Eddie Hamilton
Best Visual Effects
Best Song – Hold My Hand
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS – 1
Best Comedy
TURNING RED – 1
Best Animated Feature
THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT – 1
Best Comedy
WENDELL & WILD – 1
Best Animated Feature
THE WHALE – 4
Best Actor – Brendan Fraser
Best Young Actor/Actress – Sadie Sink
Best Adapted Screenplay – Samuel D. Hunter
Best Hair and Makeup
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING – 1
Best Song – Carolina
WHITE NOISE – 1
Best Song – New Body Rhumba
THE WOMAN KING – 4
Best Actress – Viola Davis
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Gina Prince-Bythewood
Best Costume Design – Gersha Phillips
WOMEN TALKING – 6
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Jessie Buckley
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Director – Sarah Polley
Best Adapted Screenplay – Sarah Polley
Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir