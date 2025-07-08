Lego Masters Recap for 7/7/2025

This week’s episode of Lego Masters on Fox has a masquerade theme. The final teams will build masks for the costumes they are assigned…which one team member will wear.

The mask must have style, grace, be flexible, wearable and strong enough to walk across the room.

As always, Will Arnett hosts and Amy and Jamie judge.

Anne and Luke have the Golden Brick and have until the end of the challenge to decide what to do.

Sage and Ian have a Guardian of the Forest theme.

Joe and Anthony have a Professor Peacock theme.

Michael and Ben have a Forlorn Flora theme.

Maia and Jamie have a Red Dragon theme.

As always, Will, Amy and Jamie walk around to give the teams advice. They are especially worried about Maia and Jamie, whose build seems to be a bit too big and ambitious.

Anne and Luke have a Warrior Goddess theme.

Corey and Rebecca have a Lady Allure theme.

Maia and Jamie’s mask breaks and they have only an hour to fix it.

Anne is nervous about her and Luke’s build, so they consider using the Golden Brick.

Maia and Jamie are able to fix their build, but it breaks again.

Before long, time is up. Anne and Luke decide to use the Golden Brick, so they are safe this week.

Sage models the Guardian of the Forest mask, which perfectly matches the dress they chose.

Corey and Rebecca do a dance as she models her mask.

Anthony and Joe have technical difficulties with their mask. They cannot attach it properly for Joe to model. They are able to get everything under control and represent Professor Peacock.

Luke and Anne are safe but show off their Warrior Goddess mask.

Maia and Jamie’s build ends up being a hit.

Ben and Michael race around the runway and even remove a rose….which breaks their build.

Sage and Ian and Anthony and Joe are the top two teams of the night, with Anthony and Joe winning.

Ben and Michael and Maia and Jamie are the bottom two teams with Maia and Jamie going home.

More next week, stay tuned!