What to Watch

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Now on Netflix

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 18, 2020 @ 7:49 pm

Need a kid friendly series to binge watch? Check out Netflix’s new series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which just dropped today. More details below!

Synopsis:
Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. I’m No Longer Here Sneak Peek
  2. Netflix to Premiere Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
  3. Space Force to Air on Netflix This Weekend
  4. Spelling The Dream Sneak Peek
See also  What to Watch: Secrets of the Whales

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *