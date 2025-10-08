Joel McHale to Host The 1% Club

FOX Television Network today announced that Joel McHale — star of its hit comedy Animal Control and culinary sleuth series Crime Scene Kitchen — has been named the new host of its popular entertainment format The 1% Club, which has been renewed for a second season. The hit series of the popular international format is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and Magnum Media. It originally premiered on Prime Video last season in the U.S. and Canada and will now move exclusively to FOX for its new season airing in 2025-26.

“Joel’s outstanding comedic timing and hosting charm already make him a standout talent here at FOX, and now — building on The 1% Club’sstrong first year on the network — we’re bringing his unrivaled energy, irreverence and charisma to Season Two,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “We look forward to expanding on our successful relationship with Joel and continuing our partnership with the incredible production teams at BBC Studios and Magnum.”

“I am 1,000,000% excited to be partnering with FOX to host The 1% Club,” said Joel McHale. “I absolutely love the show and love the game play to the 10𝑥 and guarantee my hair, make up, and wardrobe will look great at least 68% of the time.”

“99% of us are unfortunately not as funny as Joel McHale, which makes him the perfect host for The 1% Club. His unmatched approach to comedy is innately unpredictable and will take audiences on a thrill-ride as they watch him in action with our contestants, striving to put their wits to the test,” said Ryan O’Dowd, President of Unscripted, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions. “The 1% Club has proven to be a massive global hit, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Rob Wade, Michael Thorn and the talented and passionate team at FOX who believe in this show and in our shared vision for this new season.”

The 1% Club is a unique, compelling, and funny entertainment show that tests the nation’s intelligence, based on a scientific survey. It’s a chance to test how your brain works through a series of questions that all have a right answer but can also lead to a series of entertaining wrong answers along the way. Whether you’re a contestant vying for the cash prize or a viewer playing with your friends and family, answer enough questions correctly, and you could earn yourself a place in the 1% Club: an elite group of people who can honestly say they’ve outwitted 99% of the population.

The 1% Club is executive produced by Ryan O’Dowd and Krystal Whitney for BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions; and Dean Nabarro and Andy Auerbach for Magnum Media. Wes Kauble serves as the showrunner.

The 1% Club, created by Dean Nabarro and Andy Auerbach at Magnum Media and distributed by BBC Studios, has proven to be a break-out sensation, delivering strong ratings worldwide and returning for multiple seasons in key territories. Following the original top U.K. series produced for ITV, BBC Studios achieved global success launching the hit series format in the U.S. and 11 other global markets: Netherlands, Australia, Germany, France, Israel, Spain, Turkey, Mexico, Greece, Ukraine and Hungary.

Joel McHale is repped by UTA, Ziffren Brittenham and Johnson Shapiro Slewett Kole.