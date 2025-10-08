PBS Kids Offers More Viewing Options

PBS Kids is offering more viewing options for kids while they are home during these uncertain times.

Wild Kratts: Amazin’ Amazon Adventure – Premieres April 20 with re-airings through April 26, including Earth Day, April 22, and streams on PBS KIDS digital platforms.

In this new hour-long special, Aviva experiences an invention slump and the Wild Kratts team is determined to help! They take her down the mysterious Amazon River in search of inspiration from the amazing creatures that live there. But Aviva must reclaim her invention prowess fast, because Zach, Donita, Gourmand, and Paisley are seeking to mine the area’s biodiversity for their own nefarious schemes.

To extend the Amazon-themed adventure, two new Wild Kratts activities, My Creature Adventure and Adventure Passport, are now available on the PBS KIDS for Parents website.

Nature Cat: Natural Wonders Week – New Episodes Premiere May 11 to May 15 and stream on PBS KIDS digital platforms

Fans can join Nature Cat, Squeeks, Daisy and Hal as they explore national wonders such as The Grand Canyon, Old Faithful, The Great Salt Lake…and…Niagara Falls? (Water! Why does it have to be water?) In this week of themed episodes, kids will learn about photosynthesis, geysers, volcanic activity, even the impressive hunting and survival skills of the praying mantis – and more.

Air Dates:

5/11 Great Salt Lake/Praying Mantis Hunters

5/12 Tally Ho, A Volcano!/No Rest for the Squeeky

5/13 Niagara Falls/Nature Plant

5/14 The Grand Mystery of the Grand Canyon/The Strongest Show on Earth

5/15 Under Pressure/Rainy Day

Molly of Denali – Week of New Episodes Premiere May 25 to May 29 and stream on PBS KIDS digital platforms

Young explorers will join Molly, Tooey, and Trini on a week of exciting outdoor adventures throughout Alaska! New explorations and lessons will include using reasoning and observation skills to track turkeys through the mud as well as learning how honoring your elders and working together can lead to wonderful things – like a very special cloudberry pie! – and how quick thinking and noticing changes in your environment can keep a wayward canoe trip on track. Each episode emphasizes informational text-based learning and Alaskan Native values, so there will be plenty of fun and educational moments for families to share!

Air Dates:

5/25 Froggy of Denali/Molly Mabray and the Mystery Stones

5/26 Reading the Mud/Unsinkable Molly Mabray

5/27 Busy Beavers/The Night Watchers

5/28 Picking Cloudberries/Puzzled

5/29 Rocky Rescue/Canoe Journey

In addition, a line-up of new Earth Day-themed Cyberchase episodes will debut from April 17 to 19. Kids can tag along with the Cybersquad as they learn about bat pollination, water conservation, underground ecosystems, and protecting forests – all with a mathematical twist!