HBO To Air Autism The Sequel

October 11, 2025 Sammi Turano Previews 0

Originally posted on April 28, 2020 @ 12:45 am

Tomorrow HBO will air Autism: The Sequel. Check out the trailer below.

In 2006, HBO debuted the 2007 Emmy®-winning Autism: The Musical, a poignant, heartwarming film that followed five children on the autism spectrum as they wrote and performed their own musical. We revisit the stars of this musical 12 years later in Autism: The Sequel as the original subjects, now in their early 20s, navigate what independence means to them as they manage challenges and triumphs as adults. Weaving together present-day interviews with footage of the subjects and their families shot 12 years ago, the uplifting short documentary Autism: The Sequel debuts Tuesday, April 28 at 9pm on HBO.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. The Lady and the Dale Premieres on HBO Tomorrow
  2. THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY Debuts on HBO This May
  3. HBO’s Latest TCA 2021 Announcements
  4. HBO’s The Crime of the Century: Late Breaking News
See also  Kelsey Anderson Introduces Dad to Joan Vassos
About Sammi Turano 7410 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*