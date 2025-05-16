AMA Performers Announced
AMA Performers Announced
CBS and Dick Clark Productions unveiled the lineup of must-see musical performers for the 2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, including Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Reneé Rapp, and AMA nominees Benson Boone and Lainey Wilson. The star-studded celebration will kick off summer with host Jennifer Lopez from the all-new luxury resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas, on Monday, May 26. Promising to be a night of unforgettable performances, including from Lopez herself, the 51stAMAs will air live coast to coast at 8:00 PM, ET / 5:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Tickets to the star-studded show are available now on Ticketmaster.
Breakout artist and first-time American Music Award nominee Benson Boone will bring his dynamic presence to the AMAs stage to perform the latest single from his upcoming album American Heart
Country superstar and three-time American Music Award winner Blake Shelton will make his AMAs performance debut with a track off his recently released album For Recreational Use Only
Global icon and former American Music Awards host Gloria Estefan marks her first performance on the AMAs after more than 30 years, celebrating five decades of her career in music
Multi-platinum artist and American Music Award winner Gwen Stefani will perform a medley celebrating the 20thanniversary of her album Love.Angel.Music.Baby, including “Hollaback Girl,” and a song from her newest album Bouquet
Fresh from headlining shows across Europe and ahead of embarking on the U.S. leg of her massive “Whirlwind World Tour,” multi-platinum, award-winning country music superstar Lainey Wilson will perform
Acclaimed pop sensation Reneé Rapp will make her live awards show performance debut with new music off her highly anticipated sophomore album – teased just earlier this week
As previously announced, legendary entertainer Janet Jackson will receive the prestigious ICON Award, which recognizes an artist whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry. The global phenomenon and 11-time American Music Award winner will also take the stage, marking her first television performance since 2018.
The AMAs and Easy Day Foundation, the Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization committed to helping veterans transition to civilian life, will partner to present several special in-show moments that celebrate veterans while raising funds for a variety of national and local organizations. Taking place during May’s Military Appreciation Month, the American Music Awards x Easy Day moments will include two performances and the presentation of a special award honoring a marquee talent who uses their platform to make meaningful contributions to the veteran community, as well as inspirational stories from active-duty service members and veterans.