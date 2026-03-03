The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/1/2023

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 28, 2024 @ 5:27 pm

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/1/2023

-Is it me, or are these taglines getting stupider every season?

-Confronting a friend over how they treated you over an English tea is next level…on all levels. I have no words for this.

-Dorit seems like she cannot catch a break….the robbery, her bag being stolen in the store, the PTSD…I feel so bad for her.

-I am glad Erika apologized, but did she really LEARN from this?

-Sutton is so relatable when it comes to dating. She and I are a lot alike when it comes to being nervous and awkward…and intimidating.

-Crystal and her brother have the sweetest relationship—they have ups and downs, sure, but they seem to have a nice closeness.

-PK recreating the Pretty Woman story for Dorit is sweet and something I never expected him to do.

-‘It’s called Postmates.’ Sutton is so honest……I love it.

-Garcelle breaking down over Jax wanting to live with his dad and feeling like a failure as a mom is so sad…..I just want to hug her.

-The bond between Sutton and Garcelle is so unique to the show….it is so raw and real.

-Dorit! Honey! Calm down, eat, drink and wait for your surprise.

-The kids calming Dorit down is so cute.

-Dorit is worried about her bronzer….girl, just enjoy the experience!

-This celebration is so romantic……

-From Top Gun, NOT Pretty Woman while those people do their rendition of Take My Breath Away completely sent me…..the singing….was….something…..

See also  The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 Preview

-Vodka soda (Belvedere vodka) with three lemons squeezed in carcass out…..see, Dorit? I pay attention!

-I cannot believe Portia is 15….I remember her as a baby on the show.

-Why is Estella bringing up the marriage rumors at the birthday party? That is so rude!

-Now Kyle and Mauricio are fighting….let Portia have a nice birthday…..sheesh!

-Erika giving up fighting for Lent….let’s see if this actually happens.

-Dorit not having a glam squad and Crystal bringing hers is not what I expected.

-I need to find a way to stay in this hotel….wow……

-Dorit and Kyle are sharing a bed….which gives us a flashback to the Denise season.

-So much for the fighting not happening…..

-More next week, stay tuned.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterPost on X
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S11, E1 Recap for Dressed to the 90210s
  2. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Two Truths and a Lie
  3. ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for The Liberation of Erika Jayne
  4. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Leather Pants