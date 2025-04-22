Robert Irwin Announced as First Season 34 Dancing With The Stars Contestant

He’s dancing in his big sister’s footsteps! TVGrapevine has just learned that wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, brother of Bindi Irwin and star in his own right, will be joining the season 34 cast of Dancing With the Stars!

Deadline confirmed the news just this evening.

More news will be reported as it becomes available.

The show’s renewal and the stunning cast announcement was made at a special Hulu event that featured several of the show’s stars past and present.