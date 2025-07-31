ICYMI: Next Level Chef Teams Announced
THE TOP 15 PRO CHEFS, SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS AND HOME COOKS ARE DRAFTED INTO THREE TEAMS IN NEXT LEVEL CHEF
Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais finalize their picks as contestants compete for a chance to win the grand prize of $250,000 and a one-year mentorship!
MEET THE TOP 15 CONTESTANTS:
TEAM GORDON RAMSAY:
|Chris Tzorin
Professional Chef
Hometown: Orange County, CA
Instagram: @christzorin
|Jordan Torrey
Social Media Chef
Hometown: Tampa, FL
Instagram: @farnumgrindtime
|Izahya Thomas
Social Media Chef
Hometown: Miami, FL
Instagram: @zayd0lla
|Gabi Chappel
Social Media Chef
Hometown: New York, NY
Instagram: @gabchappel
|Wendy Bess Chui
Home Chef
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Instagram: @itswendybess
TEAM NYESHA ARRINGTON:
|Ryan Von Smith
Professional Chef
Hometown: Scranton, PA
Instagram: @chefvonmom
|Araceli “Ari” Pulido
Professional Chef
Hometown: Hollywood, CA
Instagram: @kitchenprodigy
|Mada Abdelhamid
Home Chef
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Instagram: @realdealmada
|Christina Miros
Home Chef
Hometown: River Vale, NJ
Instagram: @chefchristinamiros
|Alexandra Donnadio
Home Chef
Hometown: Hillsborough, NJ
Instagram: @cookingwithzandge_s
TEAM RICHARD BLAIS:
|Zach Laidlaw
Professional Chef
Hometown: Maui, HI
Instagram: @chef_zacharia
|Angela Pagan
Professional Chef
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Instagram: @theeangelaj
|Matt Auckland
Social Media Chef
Hometown: Ingleside, IL
Instagram: @chefzealand
|Nicole Renard
Social Media Chef
Hometown: Kennewick, WA
Instagram: @nicole_thenomad
|Lauren Smith
Home Chef
Hometown: Santa Monica, CA
Instagram: @wanderlust_flight
