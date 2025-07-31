Tom Bergeron to be Honored at Critics Choice Real TV Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) today revealed that Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar will return to host the sixth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. This year’s show will also honor television host John Walsh with the Career Achievement Award, while television personality Tom Bergeron will be the first recipient of the Sam Rubin Award. The Sam Rubin Award was created in honor of the great Sam Rubin, a renowned journalist and longtime member of CCA’s Board of Directors who passed away in May of this year. The show will also feature presenters including Alfonso Ribeiro, Brock Davies and Scheana Shay, Chelsea Lazkani, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Duff Goldman, Jane Lynch, Joe Manganiello, Justin Willman, Kamie Crawford, Kirsten Dunst, Mary Bonnet, Matt Iseman, Nicole Young, Patti Stanger, Phil Keoghan, Retta, Sandra Lee and more. Taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Saturday, June 15th, the Critics Choice Real TV Awards recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

As previously announced, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “The Traitors” lead this year’s nominations, earning five nods each. They were both recognized for Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Best Show Host and Male Star of the Year. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” also received a nomination for Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty, while “The Traitors” received a nod for Female Star of the Year.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards were launched in 2019 as a large-scale awards platform to give the robust unscripted genre critical attention and support. The awards celebrate programming across platforms, and also recognize industry leaders with special awards highlighting career achievements. Blue-ribbon nominating committees made up of Critics Choice Association members with expertise in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming, determine the nominees. Winners are chosen by a vote of the CCA membership. Fans vote for Male and Female Star of the Year, Best Ensemble Cast and Best Show Host at criticschoice.com.

